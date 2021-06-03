Playstation Boss Suggests Buying A PS5 If You Want Exclusives And I’d Like To See Him Try

The Playstation Studios boss has come right out and said that you should simply buy a PS5 if you want future PS5-exclusive games and Hermen, my man, if only it were that simple.

In a recent Q&A on the PlayStation Blog, the Playstation Worldwide Studios head and former Guerilla Games co-founder Hermen Hulst said while a number of PlayStation games will be coming to PC, users will need to fork out the money for a console if they want to play them at launch.

“We’re still early on in our planning for PC. And Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful,” Hulst said.

“I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years.”

“But I want to emphasise that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game. Bend Studio just released the PC version of Days Gone on May 18. So that’s about two years after the PS4 release.”

And look, it makes sense. Exclusive games are PlayStation’s bread and butter, and bringing games to PC is merely its way of broadening the overall audience. So it’s hardly surprising to hear him say that “releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

To put it simply, why would Sony give away its exclusivity factor when it knows PC users will eventually jump at the opportunity to buy the games months or years later without it taking a hit to their enthusiasm?

However, I have one question for Mr Hulst: have you actually tried buying a PS5? In this economy? Good luck.

Unless you’re willing to sell an arm, a leg, your firstborn and a kidney to scalpers, you’re probably going to find yourself shit out of luck trying to actually get your hands on a console.

Heck, we’ve been checking in with all of the major retailers every week since the consoles first dropped, desperate for any word on when customers may have a shot at actually grabbing one. At this stage, it’s mostly crickets. And by the looks of it, we won’t be seeing supply recover until at least next year.

“I honestly don’t see this shortage getting better until next year,” Anshel Sag, Senior Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy told TechRadar of the ongoing shortage.

“A big component of these console shortages is the fact that these consoles’ CPU and GPU are manufactured on the same process node as AMD’s rapidly growing CPU and GPU businesses for PCs.”

Regardless of the crazy stock shortages, buying a PS5 is still the only way to play those exclusive games at launch. And if Hulst’s Q&A is anything to go off, it’ll stay that way.