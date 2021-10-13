Everything We Know About DC Fandome 2021

DC Fandome 2021 is set to be an absolute whopper. 2020 was a relatively quiet year for comic book properties for a number of reasons, but that’s all set to change over the next 12 months as DC films, TV shows and video games get closer to release.

Between The Batman, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and upcoming HBO Max projects like Peacemaker, Naomi and even Constantine, there’s plenty of reasons to get excited about the future of DC and Warner Bros.

We’re set to get a very good look at the company’s new content lineup this October when DC Fandome 2021 returns.

Here’s everything we know about the show so far, including what we’ll see when it airs.

When does DC Fandome 2021 air in Australia?

DC Fandome 2021 airs on October 17, 4 a.m. AEST in Australia.

READ MORE James Gunn Says Harley Quinn’s Suicide Squad Fight Scene Was Inspired By Lollipop Chainsaw

Give or take a little bit of time if you’re in a different Australian time zone, since we just switched back to having six of them. But either way, it’s the wee hours.

Where to watch DC Fandome 2021 in Australia

DC Fandome 2021 will air on every major social channel, as well as via the DC Fandome website hub.

When it airs, you’ll be able to tune in on the DC Comics Twitch, YouTube, Twitter or Facebook. Really, you won’t be able to miss it.

Every DC movie confirmed to appear at DC Fandome 2021

While there’s likely to be some surprises at DC Fandome 2021, we already know a lot about the show’s lineup. In a recent blog, Warner Bros. confirmed nearly every major upcoming DC property will get a showing at the event so if there’s something you have your eye on, it’s likely appearing at the show.

In movies, we’re set to get a brand new trailer for The Batman, mystery “new content” for the animated DC League of Super-Pets film, a sneak preview of The Flash and behind-the-scenes footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

READ MORE Gotham Knights Delayed Until 2022

We’ll also be getting a first look at the long-gestating Black Adam.

Animated films Injustice (adapted from the game) and Catwoman: Hunted will also appear.

For now, it appears The Batman is the only project getting a full new trailer at DC Fandome 2021, but it’s likely we’ll see snippets of the other projects, at the very least.

Every DC TV show confirmed to appear at DC Fandome 2021

In TV shows, we’ll be getting a new look at HBO Max’s The Suicide Squad spin-off, Peacemaker, starring John Cena. Multiverse adventure show Naomi will also be making an appearance, as will a bunch of currently-airing TV shows.

Legends of Tomorrow is set for a 100-episode celebration during DC Fandome 2021, and we’ll get looks at new seasons for Batwoman, The Flash, Stargirl, Superman & Lois and Sweet Tooth.

We’ll also get a first look at DMZ, adapted from the acclaimed comic of the same name, and new looks at Titans and Doom Patrol.

On the animated front, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Harley Quinn and Batman: Caped Crusader will also get sneak peaks but the most exciting reveal will be Young Justice: Phantoms, the sequel season that’s been a long time coming.

No other DC shows are being teased for the event just yet, but given how many are currently in the works (Green Lantern, Constantine, Batgirl, Gotham P.D., Strange Adventures, Super Hero High etc.) we should expect some additional surprises.

Everything else appearing at DC Fandome 2021

In addition to film and TV projects, we’ll also get updates from DC’s video games and comics at this year’s Fandome.

Both Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League have been confirmed to appear during the event, so we could get fresh new looks at gameplay, or even updated release schedules.

DC’s publishing leg is also set for a showing this year, with new details on the way for Batman, Wonder Woman, Nubia and Black Manta. It’s likely we’ll also see new crossovers and large-scale events revealed for the future of DC Comics.

DC Fandome 2021: Schedule

Expect a 4-hour long stream, completely continuous as opposed to chopped up panels. As for the order of proceedings, DC has kept quiet about that so far.

We’ll update this post once the schedule goes live on the DC Fandome hub.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia as we learn more about DC’s plans for Fandome 2021. As we get closer to the event, we’ll update this article with more details and news.