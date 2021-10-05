Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these accessories, others don’t particularly believe the hype. Credit where credit is due, however, because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.
If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals running over at Amazon currently for its range of gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.
A few of the highlight deals that are currently available include almost 60% off the Razer BlackWidow Green Switch mechanical keyboard, which you can now grab for $99, down from $239. If you’re not a mechanical keyboard person, the Razer Cynosa V2 membrane keyboard is on sale for $69, which is just over 40% off its usual RRP.
In terms of mice deals, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a pretty great gaming mouse, and you can’t really go past being able to snag one for just under $40. The same goes for the Razer Viper Mini, if you’re looking for something smaller.
The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is also on sale for $99.99, so you can save a nice $69.96 off its usual $169.95 price tag.
You can check more deals below.
Best mouse deals
- Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse – now $32 (down from $79.95)
- DeathAdder V2 Wired Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $139.95)
- Naga Trinity Chroma Gaming Mouse – now $89 (down from $169.95)
- Naga X Wired MMO Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $134.95)
- Viper Mini Chroma Optical Wired Gaming Mouse – now $39 (down from $74.95)
- Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with Charging Dock – now $199 (down from $256.95)
And if you need a mousepad to go with your new mouse:
- Gigantus V2 Soft Gaming Mouse Mat (Medium) – now $15 (down from $19.95)
- Gigantus V2 Soft Gaming Mouse Mat (Large) – now $19 (down from $28.95)
Best headset deals
- BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Headset – now $99 (down from $174.95)
- BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset – now $73.70 (down from $104.95)
- Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $129 (down from $259.95)
- Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $49 (down from $89)
- Kraken X USB Wired Gaming Headset – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – now $119.99 (down from $169.95)
- Kraken Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $125 (down from $222)
Best keyboard deals
- BlackWidow Green Switch Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $239)
- Cynosa V2 Chroma RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Huntsman Mini Optical Red Switch Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $239.95)
- Huntsman Tournament Edition Optical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $225)
Best laptop deals
- Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop (Intel i7-10875H, INVDIA GeForce RTX 3070) – now $3,499 (down from $5,899)
- Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 9 5900HX, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070) – now $3,399 (down from $3,999)
Best microphone deals
- Seiren Mini Ultra-Compact Condenser Microphone – now $63 (down from $89.95)