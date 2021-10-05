Give Your Gaming PC An RGB Glow Up With These Razer Deals

Razer has definitely built a cult of personality around its range of RGB encrusted products. While some people go absolutely nuts over these accessories, others don’t particularly believe the hype. Credit where credit is due, however, because when Razer does something right, it really does it right.

If you’re looking to give your gaming PC a bit of a refresh, there are a solid clutch of Razer-related deals running over at Amazon currently for its range of gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

A few of the highlight deals that are currently available include almost 60% off the Razer BlackWidow Green Switch mechanical keyboard, which you can now grab for $99, down from $239. If you’re not a mechanical keyboard person, the Razer Cynosa V2 membrane keyboard is on sale for $69, which is just over 40% off its usual RRP.

In terms of mice deals, the Razer DeathAdder Essential is a pretty great gaming mouse, and you can’t really go past being able to snag one for just under $40. The same goes for the Razer Viper Mini, if you’re looking for something smaller.

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset is also on sale for $99.99, so you can save a nice $69.96 off its usual $169.95 price tag.

You can check more deals below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Best mouse deals

And if you need a mousepad to go with your new mouse:

Best headset deals

Best keyboard deals

Best laptop deals

Best microphone deals