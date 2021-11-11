This Demon Slayer Box Set Deal Will Let You Read The Whole Series For Cheap

If you have even the slightest interest in anime or manga, you’ve heard about Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Even if you’re not an anime fan, you’ve definitely seen something related to it, be it here or elsewhere online. It’s just that popular.

The manga ran from 2016 to 2020 in the pages of Shonen Jump, and told the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a member of the titular Demon Slayer Corps, as he battles against various demonic enemies while attempting to cure his younger sister’s demon curse.

If you’ve enjoyed the anime adaptation of Demon Slayer and have been meaning to pick up the manga, a complete box set for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga is due out on November 25. Retailing at $299, it’s a cheaper way than picking up every volume individually, which becomes even cheaper because it’s currently on sale for $219.

The box set includes the series’ entire 23-volume run, along with a double-sided poster and an exclusive mini-book. With this discount, the individual price of each volume shakes out to be around $9.50, which is pretty decent considering that they usually retail for around $14.99 each.

Demon Slayer has been an absolute runaway success, both as a manga and an anime. According to Japan’s Oricon sales charts, there were 82.3 million copies of the manga sold from December 2, 2019, to November 30, 2020, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train is the highest-grossing Japanese film and anime film of all time.

Christmas is only a few weeks away, and this box set could make a great present for the Demon Slayer obsessive in your life. There’s also nothing in the gift-giving rulebooks that say you can’t buy this for yourself either.

You can pick up the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba complete manga box set deal here.