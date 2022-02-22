Here’s What I’d Like To See On Pokémon Day

Wa wa wee wa, it’s almost Pokémon Day!

Pokémon Day is February 27th and marks the date of release of Pokemon Red & Blue back in 1996. According to The Pokemon Company, we’ll be seeing all kinds of announcements leading up to the big day as follows:

February 21st: Pokémon Masters EX

February 22nd: Pokémon Sword & Shield

February 23rd: Pokémon Café Mix

February 24th: Pokémon Unite

February 25th: P25 Music

February 26th: Pokémon GO

The Japanese Pokémon account on Twitter announced that we would be seeing new things announced for each of these Pokémon games leading up to the big day.

A rough translation: “February 27th is ‘Pokémon Day’! From today, February 21st (Monday) to February 27th (Sunday), the day of ‘Pokémon Day’, we will introduce special information on the special site every day! There will also be a project to commemorate ‘Pokémon Day, so be sure to check it out!”

After the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, fans of the series are hungry for more from The Pokemon Company. This is all well and good, but what do I want? That’s right, what am I hoping for with Pokémon Day? Here are a few things I hope will be announced on Pokémon Day.

Pikachu Is Resurrected Into God Mode

As we all know, Pikachu died of natural causes. It was sad but expected considering he was very old. However, what I’m really hoping for this Pokémon Day is that The Pokémon Company announces that the rat has come back to life. I hope his soul rises from his body to reveal a God Mode, and that he is all-powerful and full of rage.

Make Ditto Really Huge

God, this one is a must for me. We saw in games like Pokémon Sword & Shield and Pokémon Legends: Arceus that Pokémon could be really big and large. I think it’s great, and I believe all Pokémon should be huge and horrifying. However, there’s one creature in particular that I think needs to be fucking massive, and that is Ditto. I want to see this goopy little slime guy be larger than life. I want him to be so big that people tremble in fear when they think about eating yoghurt.

Car

Everybody, myself included, was excited about Pokémon Legends: Arceus because it was doing something that we hadn’t seen in the series yet. I want them to take it one step further. We’ve never seen Car in the Pokémon world before. I think there should be a Pokémon that is a car, and I think it should say ‘Car!’ when you approach it. It should also always be blasting We Like To Party by The Vengaboys out of its horrible sound system. You should NOT be allowed to drive Car.

More Ugly Pokémon

There are so many Pokémon that are cute, cool, and maybe even sexy. That is up to the perceiver. However, I believe that there should be more absolutely fuck ugly Pokémon. This guy is called Eugh, and he’s a poison type. He smells awful, he sounds like a vuvuzela, and he has a move where he slaps his head flaps on the other Pokémon, leaving them ‘disgusted’. They are not ears.

What would you like to see announced on Pokémon Day? Let us know!