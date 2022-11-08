From Dell to Lenovo, Here Are The Best PC Deals From Click Frenzy’s 2022 Sale

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Building a gaming PC from scratch can be a lot of work and while it’s cool to design the one you want, waiting on certain parts can be quite the pain at times. The same goes for trying to find all the pieces you need within your budget, which is why a big sales event like Click Frenzy always feels like a sign from the video game gods.

Although some early bird deals have started already, most retailers will be going live with their deals from 7pm this evening and run until midnight, Thursday 10 November. That gives you just 53 hours to trawl through thousands of deals that may or may not have what you want.

Some of the top PC deals we’ve spotted so far include up to 40% off over at Dell, up to 59% off at Lenovo and savings of up to $700 over at Mwave. But to simplify your search, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best PC gaming deals that are currently available through Click Frenzy Main Event 2022.

The Best Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 PC deals

Desktop and laptop deals

Mice, keyboard and other accessory deals

Monitor deals

SSD, RAM and other hardware deals

You can check out more Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 deals here. Head here if you want to follow our Click Frenzy coverage on the biggest sales event of the year.

This article has been updated since its original publication.