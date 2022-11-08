From Dell to Lenovo, Here Are The Best PC Deals From Click Frenzy’s 2022 Sale

Building a gaming PC from scratch can be a lot of work and while it’s cool to design the one you want, waiting on certain parts can be quite the pain at times. The same goes for trying to find all the pieces you need within your budget, which is why a big sales event like Click Frenzy always feels like a sign from the video game gods.
Although some early bird deals have started already, most retailers will be going live with their deals from 7pm this evening and run until midnight, Thursday 10 November. That gives you just 53 hours to trawl through thousands of deals that may or may not have what you want.
Some of the top PC deals we’ve spotted so far include up to 40% off over at Dell, up to 59% off at Lenovo and savings of up to $700 over at Mwave. But to simplify your search, we’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best PC gaming deals that are currently available through Click Frenzy Main Event 2022.
The Best Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 PC deals
Desktop and laptop deals
- Catch:
- Macbook Pro 13-inch Laptop – now $1,798 (down from $1,948)
- Dell:
- G15 Gaming Laptop – now $1,104 (down from $1,299)
- Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $4,878 (down from $6,098.40)
- Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop – now $5,598.20 (down from $6,998.20)
- Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop – now $791 (down from $1,199)
- Inspiron 16 Laptop – now $1,186.50 (down from $1,798.50)
- Up to 20% off Alienware desktops
- Mwave:
- Kogan:
- MSI Modern 15 A11MU 1035AU FHD Laptop (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – now $899 (down from $1,169)
- Lenovo:
- ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 – now $1,598 (down from $2,989)
- ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 – now $1,199 (down from $2,019)
- ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 AMD – now $1,049 (down from $1,779)
- Legion 5i 15″ Gen 7 (Storm Grey) – now $2,249 (down from $3,749)
- Legion 5i Pro 16″ Gen 7 (Storm Grey) – now $2,899 (down from $4,289)
- ThinkCentre neo 50s Gen 3 Small Form Factor – now $1,119 (down from $1,719)
Mice, keyboard and other accessory deals
- Catch:
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Keyboard (Phantom Edition) –now $129 (down from $329)
- Mwave:
- Kogan:
- Blue Snowball USB Microphone – now $79 (down from $129.95)
- Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse – now $89.99 (down from $120)
- Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse – now $115.99 (down from $169.95)
- Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard – now $154.99 (down from $229.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $49 (down from $119)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Ergonomic Gaming Mouse – now $79.99 (down from $199)
- PTC Shop: 10% off on Roccot gaming accessories
- Roccat ELO 7.1 Air Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179.96 (down from $199.95)
- Roccat Kone AIMO Remastered RGB Gaming Mouse – now $125.96 (down from $139.95)
- Roccat Vulcan 122 AIMO Titan Switch Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $260.96 (down from $289.95)
Monitor deals
- Mwave: Up to $240 off LCD monitors
- Philips E Line 275E1S 27″ IPS Gaming Monitor – now $249 (down from $329)
- HP P34hc G4 34″ UWQHD Curved Studio Monitor – now $599 (down from $799)
- LG UltraGear 24″ FreeSync Gaming Monitor – now $209 (down from $269)
- Gigabyte AORUS FI32Q X 32″ QHD Gaming Monitor – now $999 (down from $1,299)
SSD, RAM and other hardware deals
- Mwave:
You can check out more Click Frenzy Main Event 2022 deals here. Head here if you want to follow our Click Frenzy coverage on the biggest sales event of the year.
This article has been updated since its original publication.