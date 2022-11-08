Prince Of Persia Pre-Orders Cancelled, But Ubisoft Swears It’s Not Dead

Two years after it was first announced, and following a string of delays and bad news, Ubisoft officially confirmed that the game isn’t dead, but it has cancelled all pre-orders and refunded everyone their money.

Remember, remember the 10th of September 2020? Well, do you? That’s when Ubisoft first announced it was remaking beloved PS2 action-platformer, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. The game was critically acclaimed at the time, with many praising the way it let you manipulate time and its stylised look. It would lead to a full trilogy of equally popular games. Now in November 2022, over two years later, the Sands of Time remake is nowhere to be found after a series of delays, the last of which came with no new release date. And it seems Ubisoft is tired of fans asking them questions about the troubled project because the publisher recently posted a short FAQ that provides some answers about what’s going on. But it also doesn’t make it sound like the game will be out anytime soon.

Yesterday, on Ubisoft’s official support site, the publisher posted an FAQ with the catchy title “Information on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.” It’s a short FAQ, but right out of the gate, using bold text, Ubisoft confirms the game is still being developed by Ubisoft Montreal despite rumours that the remake may have been canned. Further, Ubisoft confirms that it has no other plans to remake any other Prince of Persia games in the future, which makes sense considering how much trouble it’s been to remake just one ‘em.

And for folks who pre-ordered the game, Ubisoft is cancelling your advanced order and refunding you your money. Previously, Ubisoft let folks cancel their pre-orders for the remake, but now you don’t have a choice. The publisher says it’s doing this because the remake doesn’t have a release date. It also says that it could re-open pre-orders on Prince of Persia: Sands of Time in the future, but it needs a release date first. No spoilers, but the FAQ doesn’t provide any release date or even a hint of a window for when to expect this game.

Now would definitely be a perfect time to use some ancient, magic relic to fast-forward time. Or, better yet, rewind time and tell Ubisoft to not announce this remake so far in advance.