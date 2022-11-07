When To Watch The Latest Nintendo Indie World Direct In AU/NZ Times

Ring the church bell! Ding dong! Another Nintendo Indie World Direct is on the horizon!

That’s right gamers, Nintendo has announced on Twitter a fresh new November Indie World Direct for those who love their games indie, and also world. The broadcast will go for about 25 minutes and will cover upcoming indie titles heading to Nintendo Switch.

Tune in on Nov. 9 at 9:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld Watch it live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/l1oo184Kga — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 7, 2022

As you can see, that’s a STINKY Pacific Time. We here in Australia and New Zealand don’t even know what that MEANS for us. So here I am, here to tell you when you can watch the Nintendo’s November Indie World Direct in our many time zones across the Southern Hemisphere. And how!

Nintendo Indie World, November 2022: Australian & New Zealand Times

In Australia, Nintendo’s November Indie World Direct will air on Thursday, November 10th. Thanks to Daylight Savings, there are about 6 different timezones (with albeit small differences) happening across the country, so here are all the timezones for those watching across Australia and New Zealand:

NSW, VIC, TAS

4:00 a.m. AEDT

QLD

3:00 a.m. AEST

SA

3:30 a.m. ACDT

NT

2:30 a.m. ACST

WA

1:00 a.m. AWST

NZ

6:00 a.m. NZDT

Nintendo Indie World, November 2022: Where to watch

You can watch it here on Nintendo Australia’s YouTube livestream, which SHOULD have localised release dates:

The predictions

If our header image is anything to go by, I’d say it’s best for our collective mental well-being to not expect anything about Hollow Knight: Silksong. We already know that it’s going to be coming out next year, so that’s great news! Sit with that for as long as you can. Don’t worry, it will come out eventually. Video games take time to make, especially if they’re made with love and care.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say there will be at least one or two farming games. Outside of that, probably a JRPG as well for good measure. Very possibly, there will also be an old fan favourite that comes back from the dead for a remake or simply a switch port. This one might be a long shot, but I also think there could possibly be a game about taking care of some type of creature.

As I always do, I’m hoping to see an Australian game in the mix. You know I love them, and it’s always a treat to see somebody repping us on the big stage. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a shadow drop this Direct! Maybe two! Anything is possible.