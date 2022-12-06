December’s Looking To Be A Month Of Sweet Indie Releases [Update 2.0]

[7/12/22] This article has been updated to include River City Girls 2, which got a December release date this morning.

[29/11/22] This article has been updated to include Melatonin, which just got a December release date this morning.

The year is almost over. 2022 has been a year of pretty stellar indie games, including bangers like Cult of the Lamb, Stray and Tinykin. The thing is though, the year isn’t even over! There’s still a whole month left, and there are still some very neat indie games being released in December.

Here, you’ll find 5 new indie games coming out in December on multiple different platforms, with some coming a lot sooner than you think!

Astronite

Astronite is a 1-bit metroidvania developed by Dume Games Studio. You play as the brave explorer Astronite as you recover your home planet from the strange creatures that have taken it over. I’d be lying if I said I’m not crazy excited for this one.

Astronite will be released on all platforms on December 1st.

Super Kiwi 64

Super Kiwi 64 is the newest polygon dream coming from developer Siactro, who has also made games like Toree 3D and Macbat 64. It’s a platformer and collect-a-thon akin to classics like Banjo Kazooie, with a similarly non-linear level design.

Super Kiwi 64 will be released on Nintendo Switch and PC on December 3rd.

Choo-Choo Charles

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game made specifically for people with a phobia of Thomas the Tank Engine, and is developed by Two Star Games. You’ll be tasked with navigating an island on an old train that you must upgrade over time, which you’ll then use to defeat the horrible nightmare train called Charles.

Choo-Choo Charles will be released on PC on December 10th, with a console release set for 2023.

Lil Gator Game

Lil Gator Game is an adorable adventure game developed by MegaWobble, and follows a similar vein of island exploration as A Short Hike with added action-adventure elements. We got a brief glimpse at this one back in March of last year, and now it’s finally coming to warm our cold, dead hearts.

Lil Gator Game will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on December 15th.

Aka

Aka is an adventure game all about finding inner peace and is developed by Cosmo Gatto. You play as a little red panda that has come back from war to live a peaceful life on an island, but find that as you tend to gardens and try to relax, your past refuses to leave you alone.

Aka will be released on PC and Nintendo Switch on December 15th.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a rhythm game where the dream world and reality collide. It’s all hand-drawn art with pastel colouring, featuring vibrant tracks and unique rhythm challenges. This bad boy is three years in the making and was originally planned for a September release, so it’s super exciting to see it finally coming out.

Melatonin will be released on PC on December 16th, with a Nintendo Switch release coming sometime later.

River City Girls 2

River City Girls 2 is a side-scrolling beat ’em up and sequel to the 2019 title River City Girls. While initially releasing on December 1st in Asia, the North American/European release was delayed to an undisclosed later date. However, we know now the exact day that NA/EU players will get to start smacking folks around, schoolgirl-style.

River City Girls 2 will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 16th.

Quite a lot of games about being on an island, huh? Could that potentially be a signal of a newfound desire to simply get away from the terrors of real life and responsibility? Who knows.

Personally, I think I’m going to give all of these games a go, even Choo Choo Charles. I’m a weenie, but I’ll try to be brave. Have any of these December indie games caught your eye, or even been on your radar? Let us know!