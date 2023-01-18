23 PlayStation Games To Look Forward To In 2023

Last year PlayStation outlined 22 new games coming to its platform. A fair chunk of them did indeed release on PS4 and PS5 in 2022, but a few titles have also made their way to the 2023 release lineup. If you’re wondering what games we have to look forward to on PlayStation consoles this year, Sony has released a similar list outlining 23 games we can play in 2023.

PlayStation release dates for 2023

Forspoken

Release date: January 24

Forspoken has been delayed more times than I can count, so let’s hope it sticks to its release date this time.

The game is a blend of fantasy action, magic, parkour and New York city charm. How those things all combine, I cannot tell you, but you can check out the demo on the PlayStation store now if you want to get a taste yourself.

Dead Space

Release date: January 27

A remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror, the new Dead Space offers a more immersive experience on the PS5. Players control Isaac Clark, an engineer who discovers something has gone terribly wrong on his ship in deep space.

Season: A Letter to the future

Release date: January 31

Season: A Letter to the Future places you in the shoes of a person leaving home for the first time to collect memories before a cataclysm washes everything away. It’s described as a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game, which sure sounds pretty unique.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10 (PS5), April 4 (PS4)

For those who have always dreamed of being a Hogwarts student, Hogwarts Legacy aims to make that dream a reality. Set in the 1890s, long before the age of Harry Potter, players enrol in an open-world RPG experience as a student learning the magical arts and uncovering the secrets Hogwarts has to hide.

Wild Hearts

Release date: February 16

Wild Hearts requires players to master ancient tech in order to hunt down giant beasts in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Release date: February 22

PlayStation’s first major release for its new PSVR2 headset is a spin-off of the hit Horizon franchise. Titled Horizon Call of the Mountain, you’ll be able to explore the stunning post-apocalyptic world in realistic VR.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Release date: February 28

Destiny 2’s seventh expansion hits PlayStation in February. Titled Lightfall, it is said to be the “end of an era” for the popular franchise and offers players new weapons and a brand-new metropolis to explore.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date: March 17

The sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, Survivor sees Cal Kestis return as one of the last Jedi in the galaxy. The trailer promises an expansion of immersive planets to explore and more awesome Jedi moves to use in combat.

Resident Evil 4

Release date: March 24, 2023

Nearly 20 years later, Resident Evil 4 will return to the PlayStation in 2023. The remake follows Leon Kennedy’s first day at the Raccoon City Police Department, which quickly devolves into one zombie of a day.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Release date: April 19

In this DLC adventure for the hit sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy journeys to an apocalyptic Los Angeles, which is now a treacherous volcanic archipelago.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: May 26

Rocksteady’s next game after Batman: Arkham Knight is another DC-centric project, this time focusing on four characters in the Suicide Squad. Players will explore an open-world Metropolis, playing as either Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang or Deadshot as they prepare to stop an invading alien force.

Tchia

Release date: Early 2023

Tchia is a tropical open-world adventure game that sees the titular character climb, glide, swim and sail her boat on a journey to rescue her father from a cruel tyrant.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date: Spring 2023

Easily one of (if not the) most anticipated games of 2023, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 brings double the Spidey trouble as both Miles and Peter return for their next web-slinging adventure. We don’t have much to go off in terms of plot details, but we do know the infamous symbiote, Venom, will have a part to play in the sequel.

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: Q2 or Q3 2023 TBC

The long-running Final Fantasy franchise continues in 2023 with Final Fantasy XVI. Taking place in a world of six kingdoms, you’ll play as Clive Rosaria, the firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. XVI is apparently a bit of a different take on the classic formula with more in-depth combat and epic worldbuilding.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Release date: 2023

Assassin’s Creed returns to smaller-scale intensive storytelling in 2023 with Mirage. The story follows AC: Valhalla character, Basim, a thief seeking answers in the vibrant streets of 9th-century Baghdad.

Stellar Blade

Release date: 2023

Korean developer Shift Up brings Stellar Blade, a fast-paced action adventure, to PlayStation in 2023, which sees an extinct Earth overrun by a monstrous horde of creatures.

Firewall Ultra

Release date: 2023

In Firewall Ultra, you’re an elite contractor called up to squad up in PVP or PVE multiplayer missions, all using the PSVR2’s glorious immersive technology.

Street Fighter 6

Release date: 2023

The hit fighting series returns in 2023 with Street Fighter 6. This latest instalment offers three distinctive game modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub.

Eternights

Release date: 2023

In a truly unique pairing, Eternights combines adrenaline-driven combat with the world of teenage romance and dating. According to the synopsis, you’ll have no choice but to “scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons and go on dates.”

SYNDUALITY

Release date: 2023

A brand new sci-fi third-person shooter, SYNDUALITY lures you into the world of Amasia, where humans and artificial intelligence intertwine.

The Lords of the Fallen

Release date: 2023

In an epic dark fantasy world, The Lords of the Fallen sees you as one of the fabled Dark Crusaders who must embark on a quest to overthrow a demon god.

Pacific Drive

Release date: 2023

Pacific Drive is a first-person driving survival game that requires you to navigate a surreal reimagining of the Pacific Northwest.

Alone in the Dark

Release date: 2023

Alone in the Dark is a meeting of Southern Gothic and psychological horror. Players control either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood as they fight nightmarish creatures and solve fiendish puzzles.

If these titles aren’t enough to get you hyped for 2023, stay tuned because we’ll be breaking down all of the new games released each month throughout the year.

This article on PlayStation games in 2023 has been updated since its original publish date.