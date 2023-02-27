You Can Buy Portal 2 For $1.45 Right Now

If you have never played Portal 2, I’ve gotta be honest. I’m impressed. It seems like everybody I know has played it. That being said, now that Portal 2 is only $1.45 on Steam, there is truly no better time than the present to get amongst it.

As part of Steam’s midweek madness sales this week, a handful of games have had their prices slashed so us good little piggies can slop it up. There are a number of other great deals you can grab that I’ll chuck down below, but I thought this would be the perfect time to tell any outliers that somehow haven’t played Portal 2 to pick it up for $1.45. It’s less than $2. If you used the coin in the image above (you can’t, the coin is real and Steam money is digital), you’d still have 55c left. You could buy a gummy cola or something. Or maybe not, considering inflation and whatnot.

So why should you play Portal 2, then? Simple. I’d argue that it’s one of the best games ever made. The performances from Ellen McLain as GLaDOS, Stephen Merchant as Wheatley, J.K. Simmons as Cave Johnson, Dee Bradley Baker as Atlas and P-Body, and Nolan North as the various Cores all come together to create such a fantastic cast of characters that you hear and interact with in your journey. The puzzle-solving with portals and goop rocks hard, and the overarching narrative of a scientific testing facility in ruin is built upon so well in this sequel.

Oh, but you haven’t played Portal, the first game? Well, that’s okay, because Portal is also $1.45 on Steam right now. So you can get Portal and Portal 2 for $2.90 in total. Or you can even save 72c and get the Portal bundle on Steam for $2.18. Trust me, it’s worth it. And hey, if you’ve already got it, why not do what I did and find somebody in your friends list who still has it on their wishlist and plop it into a gift for them? It’s always a nice little surprise.

And hey, if you’re thinking about time for money, it’s incredibly good value. The Portal games aren’t the longest experiences (but you can get a lot out of them in terms of entertainment), but I’d argue that $2.18 for 20 hours of one of the best gaming experiences of ones life is pretty good. That’s just me though.

And just as a little bonus, here are a few more games on sale at the moment with most of them being under $10:

To quote my favourite option on Steam to sign off a message when you gift somebody a game, game on!