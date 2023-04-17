Last Chance To Get The Entire Attack On Titan Manga And Almost Every Spinoff For $40

We’ll we wait for Attack on Titan: Season 4, the Final Season: Part 3; The Final Chapters: Anime Series for TV to finally wrap up, this Humble Bundle collecting the entire manga series, plus a few spin-offs, will keep you plenty busy. Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan has been one of the defining manga series of the past decade, and if you’re yet to pick it up, this is the perfect opportunity. We’re in the final days of this sale, which is set to end just before 4am on Friday, 21 April.

If you buy the full bundle, which is a minimum spend of $37.93, you’ll get all 34 volumes of the main Attack on Titan manga series, all 13 volumes of the Before the Fall prequel series, both volumes of the Levi origin story No Regrets, along with a few gag series, light novels and guidebooks. It also includes an art book exclusive to Humble Bundle, which collects all of Isayama’s covers for Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, up until 2019.

All up, this Colossal Titan-sized Humble Bundle includes digital copies of 71 volumes of manga, light novels and other supplementary books that are worth roughly $1,254.

If you’ve somehow missed it, Attack on Titan takes place in a world where man-eating giants roam the land, forcing humanity to take shelter in a city surrounded by giant walls. Things are relatively peaceful inside the wall, until a Colossal Titan suddenly appears, breaches the wall and causes untold chaos as these creatures begin to devour the city’s inhabitants.

The series follows Eren Yeager, who, after watching his mother be devoured by one of these Titans, swears revenge and later joins the Survey Corps to join the fight against these monsters.

While Attack on Titan starts as a pretty fast-paced action series as the Survey Corps fight for survival and to reclaim the breached wall, it eventually begins to expand into something bigger, as the world beyond the Walls is explored and the mysterious origins of the Titans are slowly uncovered.

What do you get in the Humble Bundle?

Here’s what the basic $7.58 bundle will get you:

Attack on Titan, Vol. 1 to 5

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall, Vol. 1 to 3

Attack on Titan: Junior High, Vol. 1

Spoof on Titan, Vol. 1

Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City, Vol. 1 (Light novel)

Here’s what you’ll also get if you pay $22.76:

Attack on Titan, Vol. 6 to 20

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall, Vol. 4 to 9

Attack on Titan: Junior High, Vol. 2 to 3

Attack on Titan: No Regrets, Vol. 1

Attack of Titan: Lost Girls, Vol. 1

Spoof on Titan, Vol. 2

Attack on Titan: Harsh Mistress of the City, Vol. 1 (Light novel)

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall (Light novel)

Attack on Titan Anthology

Attack on Titan Anime Guidebook

And here’s what you get when you pay at least $37.93:

Attack on Titan, Vol. 21 to 34

Attack on Titan: Before the Fall, Vol. 10 to 17

Attack on Titan: Junior High, Vol. 4 to 5

Attack on Titan: No Regrets (Complete Colour Edition)

Attack on Titan: No Regrets, Vol. 2

Attack of Titan: Lost Girls, Vol. 2

Attack on Titan: Kuklo Unbound, Vol. 1 (Light novel)

Attack on Titan Guidebook: Inside & Outside

Attack on Titan: Art Book (Exclusive to Humble Bundle)

The Attack on Titan Humble Bundle is available here.