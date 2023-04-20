Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Dead Island 2 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve developed a taste for zombies since finishing The Last of Us Season 1, your hunger will be sated when the long-awaited Dead Island sequel washes up tomorrow, April 21. If you can believe it, it’s been a long 12 years since the game was first announced at the 2014 E3, but it couldn’t come at a better time, given we’re in our apocalyptic zombie games era.

In Dead Island 2, you’ll get to play as one of six infected survivors and contrary to its name, the game is actually set in LA, baby. Following on a few months after the events on Undead Island, the state of California is in a military-enforced lockdown thanks to a – you guessed it – zombie outbreak. Unfortunately, we don’t know too much more about the plot, but what we have gleaned is you can yell at the zombies, if you own an Alexa speaker. So that’s… something.

Early reviews have applauded its brutal combat, endless surprises and plenty of gore. There’s a smorsmagord of weapons to play with, from baseball bats and pistols to friggin’ bear claws to beat the undead brains out of zombie scum. Oh, and if you do get bitten, well, turns out it does more good than bad.

According to the Kotaku mothership’s review, it’s an “entertaining gorefest” and full of “skillful environmental design and indulgent combat.” It’s safe to say that Dead Island 2 is “one of the best, most disgusting playgrounds [we’ve] ever played in”.

If you’re ready to bash some zombie brains out, here’s everywhere you can snag a copy of Dead Island 2 for cheap in Australia.

There’s too many editions?! Which one do I choose?

Strap in kids, there’s a lot of ground to cover. As you’ve probably guessed, that’ll depend on your budget and whether you’re tempted by the promise of bonuses.

If you want a physical copy, you have three options: the Day One, Pulp or Hell-A Edition. Regardless of which edition you choose, preordering will score you the base game and a special bonus dubbed the Memories of Banoi pack.

The Memories of Banoi pack includes an exclusive war club and baseball bat, along with a Weapon Perk (Balanced) and the Personal Space Skill Card. As far as we know, there will be no other way to attain these unique items, so it’s best to preorder your copy lest you might miss out.

The Day One edition is your no-frills option, which doesn’t come with any other fancy bonuses. The Pulp Edition comes with a unique weapons pack featuring a two-pronged bladed weapon called The Eye-Opener and a sledgehammer dubbed The Homewrecker.

Lastly, the Hell-A Edition is the biggest and baddest edition of them all. Preordering this version will net you the base game, the preorder bonus, the Pulp weapons pack, the Gold weapons pack, Character Pack 1 and 2, the expansion pass and the steelbook with some physical goodies.

So, what are all those extras? Well, the Gold weapons and character packs are from the Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, which is only available digitally. The Gold weapons consist of a golden mace and a golden pistol, while the character pack appears to contain a unique costume and weapon. As for the expansion pass, that’ll score you two extra chapters after you complete the main story and will feature new characters, enemies and areas to explore.

As for the physical goodies, you’ll receive a Venice Beach travel map to refer to when you’re playing, six slayer tarot cards, two pin badges and a patch. Quite the haul, if you ask us.

If you’d prefer to swing for a digital version, you can choose between the standard, Deluxe or Gold Edition. The Gold Edition is basically the digital equivalent of the Hell-A one, minus the physical goodies. Whereas the Deluxe version resembles the Gold Edition, but it’s missing the expansion pass.

Where can you preorder Dead Island 2 for cheap?

Let’s start with the Day One Edition, which is the standard version. You’ll be able to preorder the cheapest copy of Dead Island 2 at Amazon Australia across all platforms for $74.99, followed by The Gamesmen at $78, along with Big W and JB Hi-Fi at $79.

It looks like the only place you can grab the Pulp Edition is at EB Games for $99.95. Meanwhile, the cheapest copy of the PS4 Hell-A Edition can be found at eBay for $146.95, while the cheapest PS5 and Xbox copies are located at both Amazon and JB Hi-Fi for $149.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Dead Island 2 Day One Edition in Australia:

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap physical copy of Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition in Australia:

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition in Australia:

If you’re a PC gamer, you can also check out the Epic Store to download a digital copy of the Standard ($89.95), Deluxe ($97.95) or Gold Edition ($119.95).

The release date for Dead Island 2 in Australia is April 21. The game will be available to play on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.