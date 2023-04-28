Devolver Digital’s Publisher Sale Is A Wackadoo Goldmine

Devolver Digital is known for not taking itself too seriously. It’s also the publisher of some of the stranger games in the indie game market. Their work includes some of the best indies of the past few years, such as Cult of the Lamb, Inscryption, Death’s Door, and Loop Hero. If you’re as much of a fan of Devolver Digital’s library as I am, then you’re going to love this next part.

The absolute madmen are having a big, fat, juicy sale on Steam.

Running up until May 9th, a whole bunch of titles from Devolver Digital’s library will have their price dropped as part of their Devolver Digital Publisher Weekend Sale. These ‘publisher sales’ are fairly commonplace on Steam, with many a publisher in the past putting their best titles together for reasonable prices, and Devolver Digital has a habit of doing them annually in order to make up for the game releases they have each year. You love to see it, but your wallet is probably screaming, crying, and throwing up right now.

So what are some of the games on sale, you ask? And how much off are they? That’s a great question, and I am going to tell you right now. Note: these are all Australian prices. If you are not in Australia, you can check out the native prices on the Steam Page.

This article has been updated since publication.

Of course, these aren’t even all the games on sale, and they’ve got some sweet sweet bundles that are on sale too. If you haven’t picked up titles like Inscryption, Death’s Door, Loop Hero, and even Hotline Miami, now’s the perfect time to do it. Great games for a good price, what more could you ask for?

The Devolver Digital Publisher Sale is on from now until May 9th on Steam.