Devolver Digital’s Publisher Sale Is A Wackadoo Goldmine

Ruby Innes

Published 12 mins ago: April 28, 2023 at 11:00 am
Image: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital is known for not taking itself too seriously. It’s also the publisher of some of the stranger games in the indie game market. Their work includes some of the best indies of the past few years, such as Cult of the Lamb, Inscryption, Death’s Door, and Loop Hero. If you’re as much of a fan of Devolver Digital’s library as I am, then you’re going to love this next part.

The absolute madmen are having a big, fat, juicy sale on Steam.

Running up until May 9th, a whole bunch of titles from Devolver Digital’s library will have their price dropped as part of their Devolver Digital Publisher  Weekend Sale. These ‘publisher sales’ are fairly commonplace on Steam, with many a publisher in the past putting their best titles together for reasonable prices, and Devolver Digital has a habit of doing them annually in order to make up for the game releases they have each year. You love to see it, but your wallet is probably screaming, crying, and throwing up right now.

So what are some of the games on sale, you ask? And how much off are they? That’s a great question, and I am going to tell you right now. Note: these are all Australian prices. If you are not in Australia, you can check out the native prices on the Steam Page.

This article has been updated since publication.

LITERALLY JUST CAME OUT

Devolver Digital’s Publisher Sale Is A Wackadoo Goldmine
Image: Free Lives / Devolver Digital

NEWEST GAMES, VERY GOOD

cult of the lamb agda
Image: Massive Monster / Devolver Digital

SOME HUGE FREAKIN’ DEALS

Devolver Digital’s Publisher Sale Is A Wackadoo Goldmine
Image: Free Lives / Devolver Digital

Of course, these aren’t even all the games on sale, and they’ve got some sweet sweet bundles that are on sale too. If you haven’t picked up titles like Inscryption, Death’s Door, Loop Hero, and even Hotline Miami, now’s the perfect time to do it. Great games for a good price, what more could you ask for?

The Devolver Digital Publisher Sale is on from now until May 9th on Steam.

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

    • I went a little buck wild and bought more than one, to be completely honest! That being said, my wallet was not very full to begin with.
      I ended up grabbing Death’s Door (again) to get that sweet PC experience, Trek to Yomi, Loop Hero, The Talos Principle, Hotline Miami, Broforce, Pikuniku, and one that I forgot to add to this list called The Swords of Ditto. Can’t wait to get on em!

