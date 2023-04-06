There Are A Lot Of Big Fat Bargains In The Nintendo eShop Right Now

I’m a sucker for a deal, and the Nintendo Switch eShop seems to have a number of great games for even better prices at the moment. Is there a Nintendo eShop sale going on? Who knows! Regardless, we got some deals.
The Nintendo eShop regularly chucks random games on sale when everybody least expects it, and then says absolutely nothing about it. It’s very sneaky, and quite a nice surprise. The biggest surprise of all this time, though? They’ve got four killer first-party titles on sale! Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze and Super Mario Maker 2 are all 33% off right now!
But there will be no surprises here. We’ve collated a hefty amount of games that have big bargain bites taken out of their price points, for your purchasing pleasure. Fill up that digital shame pile, why don’t you?
Note: These are Australian prices. Some items may not be on sale in your region. We’re also sectioning games into when their sale price ends, as there are a few different ending dates.
The best deals in the Nintendo eShop right now
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 3 & 4 Golden Bundle
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Katamari Damacy REROLL (game trial also available)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- $22.45 (75% off) for Standard
- $34.48 (70% off) for Gold
- DOOM Eternal
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection (includes Diablo II and II + DLC)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Bundle
- Death’s Door
- No Man’s Sky
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road To Boruto
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- $14.39 (84% off) for Standard
- $20.99 (86% off) for Ultimate
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- $17.99 (80% off) for Standard
- $29.99 (80% off) for Gold
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Subnautica
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- LIMBO
- INSIDE
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares II
- Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
- Portal: Companion Collection
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Overcooked! 2
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Time on Frog Island
- Boomerang Fu
