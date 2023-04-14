What Are You Playing This Weekend?

TGIF, folks.

The weekend approaches and, as we like to do around here, we ask the week’s most important question: What are you playing this weekend?

I’ve once again got review games coming out my ears, ones I cannot talk about just yet because I am under NDA for at least a little while longer. If you were to take a look at next week’s releases, it’s possible you could guess which ones they are.

Freshly back from leave this week, after heading to the Australian Grand Prix and then to a friend’s wedding in tropical Central QLD, I haven’t had much time for gaming of my own. That’s why, this weekend, I want to find a little me time and just go driving again. By which I mean dragging out the Logitech wheel and tipping a few more hours into Gran Turismo 7 with the PSVR 2. The race I left off on before my break was a rainy touring car championship at The Red Bull Ring in Austria, a track that does not agree with me. If I grit my teeth and push through that, I’ll be back on the grind, I think.

If you get a chance to check out this week’s episode of The Kotaku Australia Podcast, you’ll hear Ruby talk about God of War 2018. She’s never played it before, but she liked Ragnarok so much she’s gone back to play it for comparison. It is very rare that Ruby gets super into a AAA game, so if you could clap loudly and reinforce this behaviour, I’d appreciate it.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Let us know if you’re picking up anything new, or getting stuck into the old pile of shame. That Steam backlog’s looking pretty deep now. You should get through some of that.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, be well, stay safe, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.