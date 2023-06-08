‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
While You Were Sleeping: Summer Game Fest Edition

Published 2 hours ago: June 9, 2023 at 7:15 am
Image: Square Enix, Kotaku Australia

That’s right, While You Were Sleeping is coming out of retirement for another Keigh-3 season! Here’s your morning round-up of all the biggest stories and announcements from overnight. It was a two-hour show with a lot of different announcements, so let’s get into it:

  • Summer Game Fest kicked off its fourth annual livestream! You can find all the trailers from the show in our handy roundup article here.
  • Insomniac confirmed what we’ve suspected for a while: Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023
  • Alan Wake 2 got a genuinely scary new gameplay trailer, indicating an even harder push into supernatural horror
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got a gameplay trailer, confirmed an Early 2024 release window, and comes on TWO DISCS
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will take the series back to its 2D roots.
  • Mortal Kombat 1 dropped its first look at gameplay.
  • Path of Exile 2 finally dropped a new gameplay trailer, while everyone is still horny for ARPGs. It also promised a wider showcase in July.
  • The Witcher: Season 3 dropped a new trailer for Henry Cavill’s final season, and the whole gang is here.
  • Sand Land, the beloved other manga by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toryama, is getting its own big-budget game.
  • An Annapurna Showcase is set for June 29
  • John Carpenter’s making a video game called Toxic Commando

And my personal favourite:

  • Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name FINALLY got a trailer and I’m going insane because KIYRU IS BACK.

Happy Friday, and enjoy the trailers! While You Were Sleeping will return on Monday after the Xbox Showcase.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

