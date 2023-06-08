While You Were Sleeping: Summer Game Fest Edition

That’s right, While You Were Sleeping is coming out of retirement for another Keigh-3 season! Here’s your morning round-up of all the biggest stories and announcements from overnight. It was a two-hour show with a lot of different announcements, so let’s get into it:
- Summer Game Fest kicked off its fourth annual livestream! You can find all the trailers from the show in our handy roundup article here.
- Insomniac confirmed what we’ve suspected for a while: Spider-Man 2 will launch on October 20, 2023
- Alan Wake 2 got a genuinely scary new gameplay trailer, indicating an even harder push into supernatural horror
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got a gameplay trailer, confirmed an Early 2024 release window, and comes on TWO DISCS
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will take the series back to its 2D roots.
- Mortal Kombat 1 dropped its first look at gameplay.
- Path of Exile 2 finally dropped a new gameplay trailer, while everyone is still horny for ARPGs. It also promised a wider showcase in July.
- The Witcher: Season 3 dropped a new trailer for Henry Cavill’s final season, and the whole gang is here.
- Sand Land, the beloved other manga by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toryama, is getting its own big-budget game.
- An Annapurna Showcase is set for June 29
- John Carpenter’s making a video game called Toxic Commando
And my personal favourite:
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name FINALLY got a trailer and I’m going insane because KIYRU IS BACK.
Happy Friday, and enjoy the trailers! While You Were Sleeping will return on Monday after the Xbox Showcase.
