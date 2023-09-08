The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Steam Bundle Just Got A $900 Discount

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box bundle is currently sitting at a whopping 91% discount on Steam, setting you back $88.03AUD for $976.56 worth of Borderlands content. If you’ve yet to get your hands on all of the Borderlands titles and DLC, now’s the time to grab it while its $888.53 off.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, which went live on 1 September after months of speculation and rumours (thanks to a rating in South Africa), is absolutely stacked with more cel-shaded goodness than you can shake a stick at.

Here’s a (non-exhaustive because we’d be here all night) rundown of what’s included in the discounted Steam bundle:

Borderlands 1

Borderlands 2

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

Tales from the Borderlands

New Tales from the Borderlands

Borderlands: The Zombie Island of Dr. Ned

Borderlands 2 – Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty

Borderlands 2: Psycho Pack

Handsome Jack Doppelganger Pack

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

There are plenty more cosmetics packs, expansions, DLC, and texture packs where that came from included in the absolutely massive Pandora’s Box edition, with pretty much everything except Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands making up the bundle.

For price comparison to the current Steam deal, Pandora’s Box is retailing for $226.95 on the Australian PlayStation Store without PlayStation Plus – which is still a massive savings if you’re wanting to cop all of the Mad Max-inspired titles in one hit. With a savings of almost $900 on Steam as opposed to purchasing all of the content separately, this is a bloody good deal – and should keep you going for new games to play for a long while to boot (or, if you’re anything like me, will sit as nice decorative pieces in your Steam library for months before being booted up).

If you’ve been looking for an absolute bargain to get you through the weekend, Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Steam seems like just the ticket.



Will you be copping the new Borderlands bundle? Let us know in the comments.

Lead Image Credit: Gearbox Software