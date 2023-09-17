This Week In Games Australia: Mortal Kombat 1, Payday 3, Lies Of P, And EA FC 24

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, Silly Season continues. The week’s heaviest hitters are Mortal Kombat 1 (which becomes available for everyone, not just preorder customers), EA FC 24 (which becomes available for preorder customers only, and publishers please stop doing this), with Pinocchio-themed Soulsborne Lies of P and multiplayer rob-em-up (?) Payday 3.

Elsewhere, Gloomhaven comes to consoles, Bit.Trip Rerunner brings the classic series back again as does Super Bomberman R 2, and Mon-Yu has the week’s best title (scroll down, you’ll see why).

New Zealand studio Bardesly Creative launches its relaxing puzzle platformer Seedlings on Steam. It’s a game in which you play a little seed that can possess various plant-like creatures, on a journey through an NZ forest. Part of what makes it a little bit special is Seedlings uses a lot of real photos and videos of native New Zealand forests to build its world. One to check out.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

September 19

Gloomhaven (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Lies of P (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

You Suck At Parking (PS5, NS, PS4)

September 20

Bit.Trip Rerunner (PC)

Men of War II (PC)

September 21

Evil Wizard (NS)

Moonstone Island (PC)

Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King (PS5, PC, NS)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission (PS5, NS)

Party Animals (XSX, PC, XBO)

Witchfire (PC)

September 22

Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (PC)

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest For Balance (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Days of Doom (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

EA FC24 (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Ultimate Edition 7-day early access commences

Heavy Duty Challenge (PS5)

House Flipper: Pets Edition (NS)

Payday 3 (PS5, XSX, PC)

Pikmin 1+2 (NS)

Retail

Rainbow High: Runway Rush (PS5, NS, PS4)

Rin: The Last Child (PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Seedlings (PC) 🇳🇿

Made in NZ!

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

WarHaven (PC)

September 23

Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps And Beans 2 (PC)