Star Wars Outlaws Has Been Rated In Australia

Star Wars Outlaws, the upcoming open-world action-adventure RPG from Ubisoft, has been rated in Australia.

The game, which follows a rag-tag group of bounty hunters skulking around The Outer Rim, is in development at Massive Entertainment, the Ubi studio behind The Division.

According to the Australian Classification website, the game has received a preliminary, standardised IARC (International Age Rating Coalition) rating of M (Mature Audiences) with advisories for online activity, science fiction themes and violence. That all sounds fairly nondescript but is also about what I’d expect to see from a rating for a Star Wars game. The line about online activity is interesting and points to some potential interactivity between players. Given that the game is coming from Massive, a team that specialises in big, multiplayer-driven titles, perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise. To be clear, Outlaws has been pitched as a single-player experience, not a multiplayer one. It remains to be seen what this online component might be.

The filing was made on March 20 by Ubisoft, and falls in line with ratings from other classifications boards from around the world in the same time period. I’ve seen some outlets posit that this could mean Star Wars Outlaws is due for a release date in the near future. However, it’s worth remembering that a rating is far from confirmation that a release date is coming. Skull and Bones was rated in Australia in 2022, and it wouldn’t get its final release date until over a year later.

Don’t get me wrong, I’d also like to see Ubisoft get Star Wars Outlaws on shelves by year’s end as much as anyone. I am a simple Star Wars fan: if you cut me, do meesa not bleed midichlorians? I’m just saying, lets pump the brakes until Ubi’s ready to talk.

You can check out the full ratings page here.