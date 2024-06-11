Star Wars Outlaws: Trailer, Release Date, & More

Star Wars Outlaws, Massive Entertainment’s upcoming open-world game set in a galaxy far, far away, is set to release later this year after being announced during gamer Christmas last year. The game doesn’t follow Jedi and deal with The Force, but instead will give us a look into the seedier side of life in the Star Wars universe as it follows the exploits of a smuggler and scoundrel in an open-world format encompassing multiple planets.

As we near release and get more of a glimpse into what to expect when we get put into the shoes of new hero Kay Vess, let’s take a look at everything we know so far about Star Wars Outlaws.

Image: Ubisoft

We finally have a release date for the new Star Wars game off the back of the new trailer – Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30, 2024.

Star Wars Outlaws: Trailer

We’ve seen multiple trailers for Massive Entertainment’s open world Star Wars game so far, with the world premiere trailer dropped during the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, story trailer in April, and multiple closer looks during Summer Game Fest and the June Ubisoft Forward. You can check them both out below:

Star Wars Outlaws: Platforms

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Ubisoft launcher when it drops in August.

Star Wars Outlaws: Story

Image: Ubisoft

The new Star Wars game follows “emerging scoundrel” Kay Vess and her Merqaal (aka: the cutest axolotl-like creature ever), companion Nix . As one of many trying to get by as the Empire’s power grows, one of Kay’s jobs puts her in the Empire’s line of fire, leading her and Nix to attempt what Ubisoft has called “one of the greatest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen,” to secure their freedom. Specifically, the duo must take all of criminal kingpin Sliro’s (head of new criminal outfit Zarak Besh) money, and do it before Sliro himself cuts Kay down. Kay and Nix must “fight, steal, and outwit their way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.” Based on the story trailer, it looks like we’re in for an adventure through plenty of wretched hives of scum and villainy.

Star Wars Outlaws creative director Julian Gerighty says Kay’s story is a “little bit more relatable” exploration of a scoundrel’s adventure (think Han Solo). “More of a rookie, a petty thief, who ends up in a situation that’s much bigger than they every expected,” he said in an interview with Edge Magazine, “This little fish in a *colossal* pond, dealing with sharks and barracudas.”

When does Star Wars Outlaws take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Image: Ubisoft

Outlaws is set in the year between The Empire Strikes Back and The Return of the Jedi in a time when “the underworld is thriving,” according to Gerighty. This is during the height of the Empire’s reign, and that’s why Kay is constantly on the run. Her illegal activities have caught the Empire’s eye, and Luke Skywalker and friends have yet to take them down. According to Narrative Director Navid Khavari, the team wanted to explore the ground-level impact of Star Wars’ intergalactic conflicts.

“We always knew we wanted to create an original scoundrel story,” Khavari told Kotaku. “There was something exciting about looking at [this universe] from the perspective of a scoundrel like Kay, who has no experience with the Empire, Jedi, Rebellion or the Sith.”

Star Wars Outlaws: Gameplay

Image: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws looks like a Ubisoft game in more ways than one. Yes, it has the open-world structure that’s become synonymous with the company, but it also has stealth action elements like sneaking, parkour, and stealth attacks reminiscent of the Assassin’s Creed series. There’s also some cover shooter elements, and hand-to-hand combat, and you can manipulate the environment by sending Nix to hit switches and pick up items across the battlefield.

In addition to on-foot combat, the new Star Wars game has vehicle combat, too, with last year’s Ubisoft Forward showing Kay firing her blaster while on a speeder bike, slowing down time to line up her shots. You’ll also be able to upgrade your speeder as you progress. Kay’s blaster seems to have different settings and modifications that change its function. The ones seen in the demonstration included a stun mode and a “focused” mode, which appear to work better on certain enemies or obstacles. The focused setting helps apply pressure on shielded enemies, allowing Kay to get in close for a melee finisher.

Kay can also use Nix, her companion, for a range of different things during Star Wars Outlaws, including distracting or attacking enemies, knocking down environmental items to take out guards, and sense whether enemies are nearby. Unfortunately, it’s not yet clear whether we can pat Nix – but god, we hope so.

We also got to see a number of minigames during the presentation, including a card game against familiar face Lando Calrissian, lockpicking, and in-world arcade games. You can view the full deep dive shown during the Ubisoft Forward below:

Expert System

Showcased during the Ubisoft Forward, we got a closer look at the expert system in Star Wars Outlaws. Experts can teach Kay new skills, from lockpicking, cantina brawling, to gunplay. However, it’s not as simple as approaching an expert and learning the skill – you’ll have to follow clues to get on their trail and find them, and even then you’ll have to convince them to teach you, and meet conditions to learn different skills. The example shown in the gameplay showcase for finding the gunslinger sees Kay travel to Tatooine, but her expert appears to be wrapped up with the Hutt syndicate, who are none too friendly with her in this particular playthrough. Kay has to sneak past and take down enemies to get intel on the best shot this side of the galaxy and locate them before she can even get close to picking up some of their wisdom. It’s an in-depth system that adds another layer to open-world gameplay and is a unique take on the skill tree system.

Wanted System

Part of being a wanted criminal is being on the run. Star Wars Outlaws has a reputation and wanted system similar to that in Grand Theft Auto, which means if you’re caught doing crimes, you might find yourself on the wrong side of an imperial blaster. Your reputation with different factions will affect how easily you can access certain areas, so while you’re bound to make some enemies on your way through space, it will be important to keep in mind who hates you the least while traveling.

Space Travel

Image: Ubisoft

Kay’s adventure spans the galaxy, and she can fly around it in her Trailblazer starship. From space, she can fly to different destinations and take part in some space combat against the Empire’s forces. You can also jump into lightspeed while in space to escape Imperial forces and cool down your wanted meter. As seen in the 2024 Ubisoft Forward, space travel in Star Wars Outlaws is almost seamless – with the ability to jump into hyperdrive to travel between systems, or fly direct to visitable planets across the galaxy as opposed to a black screen or fast travel method. During Kay’s travels in the Trailblazer, randomised events also crop up that you can either engage in or avoid. During the extended gameplay deep dive shown at the June Forward, Kay comes across a besieged freighter and has the option to engage in a dogfight with the attackers to protect it – and increase her reputation and gain some credits to boot.

Dialogue choices

As seen in the demonstration video, Star Wars Outlaws features dialogue choices that let you color in the lines of who Kay is. The example shown is Kay deciding whether or not to bribe an Empire lackey. According to Massive, these choices won’t result in a branching storyline, but will let you add a tenor to Kay’s personality and scheming.

Star Wars Outlaws: Locations and Open World Map Size

Image: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm

It’s been made pretty clear that Star Wars Outlaws will be an open-world game, but Gerighty has confirmed that the adventure takes a more “handcrafted” and “manageable” approach to this – in opposition to the often overwhelming procedurally generated galactic adventures seen in recent games such as Starfield. There’s not yet concrete confirmation on how many planets will be features in the game, but the director believes the planets “could be [equivalent to] two to three zones” in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in what he calls a “crude analogy.”

When it comes to building out the world of Star Wars for open-world exploration, Gerighty says Outlaws will stick with the 80/20 rule Lucasfilms employs in location design – that is, 80% familiar to the average person, 20% alien. Giving an example of designing the Outlaws version of Tatooine using this approach, Gerighty says southeast African biomes served as an inspiration, but with a “twist on it to make it feel a little bit alien” with recognisable architecture, “but two suns.” He describes the design of the planet overall as “familiar but fresh,” something we can likely expect from any reimaginings of iconic Star Wars locations in-game.

Speaking of recognisable locations from the franchise making their way into Star Wars Outlaws, while the game takes place in the original trilogy’s window, Kay will visit planets from multiple eras of the series’ history. We’ve already seen Kijimi, a planet introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, and the gambling city of Canto Bight from The Last Jedi. During the extended game showcase, we also got a closer look at the faithful recreation of Tatooine’s Mos Eisley, including the iconic cantina.

Star Wars Outlaws: Review

Given the game is still over two months off release, we don’t have a review just yet – but watch this space for more info about any reviews or previews as we near August 30.

Image: Ubisoft