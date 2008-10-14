The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Timezone Tekken 6 tournament changes

New details for those keen to get in on the NSW State Finals for Timezone's Tekken 6 tournament. Timezone has hooked up with the Atomic Live expo at Olympic Park, so all NSW entrants are being granted entry into the State Final for a massive elimination showdown at that event. Registration has been extended to October 17 plus they will accept wildcard entrants on the day. Everyone who enters the State Final and stays to watch the presentations for 1st to 8th will receive a Powercard with 30 games of Tekken 6 pre-loaded. All the fresh details plus the updated prize pool after the bounce.

We have secured a spot at the Atomic Live 2008 gaming expo on Saturday the 18th of October. We are advancing all NSW entrants into the State Final of the National Tekken 6 Tournament. The location is:

Sydney Showground Badgery Pavilion 1 Showground Road Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

As a result registration has been extended until Friday the 17th of October. We will also be excepting wild card entries for those who rock up on the day.

The prize structure has changed and is listed as follows:

Winner * Flights & Accommodation in NSW representing their state in the National Final. * $250 JB Hi-fi Gift Card * ($400 JB Hi-fi Gift Card for NSW entrant in lieu of flights and accommodation) * Certificate

Runner Up * Flights & Accommodation in NSW representing their state in the National Final. * $100 JB Hi-fi Gift Card * ($250 JB Hi-fi Gift Card for NSW entrant in lieu of flights and accommodation) * Certificate

3rd Place * An 8GB Apple iPod * Certificate

4th Place * $250 Powercard * Certificate

5th & 6th Place * $150 Powercard * Certificate

7th & 8th Place * $100 Powercard * Certificate

All competitors who turn up for the State Final, do not place in the top 8 and stay to watch the prize presentations for 1st to 8th place receive a 30 game Powercard loaded with 30 games of Tekken 6.

The competition will be run with a standard double elimination format.

