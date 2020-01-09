The PS5 Logo Jokes Are Pretty Good And Inevitable

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. Where you surprised that it looks like the PS4 logo? And the PS3 logo? You shouldn’t be! That didn’t stop the inevitable wisecracks.

As you can see, the PlayStation logo really got even more codified after the PS3 logo’s redesign.

Seems about right.

Too bad this isn’t the logo.

When you don't know where your cat is pic.twitter.com/kzjj474uQ9 — Tal Waterhouse (@iiTalW) January 7, 2020

Brilliant.

The logo does make for a good maze.

Sony Designing The PS5 Logo pic.twitter.com/HZcMFjs9Yb — gaming memes (@GamepIay) January 8, 2020

Ok, normally much love to Sony. However, loving the lack of creativity of this clearly revolutionary logo. PS5 memes are awesome though! Wonder what the PS6 logo will look like?! pic.twitter.com/Rr9bGukrus — _Rixology ✇ (@Rixology1) January 7, 2020

Again, this shouldn’t be a surprise! And at this rate, neither should the PlayStation 6 be.