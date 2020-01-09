Watch The Nintendo Pokemon Direct Here

JB Hi-Fi's Flogging Off A Ton Of Laptops, Monitors, Gamer Gear

It's Time To Have Your Say On The Review Into Australia's Classification Laws

The PS5 Logo Jokes Are Pretty Good And Inevitable

Image: piiwoo, Twitter

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. Where you surprised that it looks like the PS4 logo? And the PS3 logo? You shouldn’t be! That didn’t stop the inevitable wisecracks.

As you can see, the PlayStation logo really got even more codified after the PS3 logo’s redesign.

Seems about right.

Too bad this isn’t the logo.

Brilliant.

The logo does make for a good maze. 

Again, this shouldn’t be a surprise! And at this rate, neither should the PlayStation 6 be.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au eb-games feature

EB Games Are Shutting Stores Across Australia [Update]

The days of the YOLO SWAG sale, for some stores, are coming to an end. EB Games customers have received notices overnight that stores in the ACT, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, will be shutting down before the end of the month.
come-on escape-from-tarkov lore sexism

Escape From Tarkov Developers Say Adding Playable Women Would Be A 'Huge Amount Of Work'

Battlestate Games, the studio behind the newly popular online shooter Escape From Tarkov, says they won’t implement playable female protagonists for “game lore” reasons and because it would be too much work. Right now, you can only play Escape From Tarkov as a man.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles