The PS5 Logo Jokes Are Pretty Good And Inevitable

Earlier this week, Sony revealed the PlayStation 5 logo. Where you surprised that it looks like the PS4 logo? And the PS3 logo? You shouldn’t be! That didn’t stop the inevitable wisecracks.
ps3からのロゴの定着化#プレステ5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DwChYVPQul
— ????米民???? (@Ryouta08712890) January 7, 2020
As you can see, the PlayStation logo really got even more codified after the PS3 logo’s redesign.
Sony's lead graphic designer coming up with the #PS5 logo#SonyCES pic.twitter.com/7xOJXBWHCF
— chris trenary (@bagel_chris) January 7, 2020
Seems about right.
PS5のロゴが発表されましたね・・・ pic.twitter.com/jVxiSMwPHM
— ヨシダヨシオ (@netatank) January 7, 2020
Too bad this isn’t the logo.
When you don't know where your cat is pic.twitter.com/kzjj474uQ9
— Tal Waterhouse (@iiTalW) January 7, 2020
Brilliant.
プレイステーション5のロゴが発表されましたのでそロゴの文字だけを使って迷路を作ってみました。迷子のPSマークを右下にある隙間に帰してあげてください#PS5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/qV1R6WZCii
— ピヲー (@piiwoo) January 7, 2020
The logo does make for a good maze.
Sony Designing The PS5 Logo pic.twitter.com/HZcMFjs9Yb
— gaming memes (@GamepIay) January 8, 2020
Ok, normally much love to Sony. However, loving the lack of creativity of this clearly revolutionary logo. PS5 memes are awesome though! Wonder what the PS6 logo will look like?! pic.twitter.com/Rr9bGukrus
— _Rixology ✇ (@Rixology1) January 7, 2020
You had one job Sony! #PS5 #PlayStation5 #SonyCES pic.twitter.com/jZVx4cZMQZ
— Gerard Downes (@spatulahat) January 7, 2020
Again, this shouldn’t be a surprise! And at this rate, neither should the PlayStation 6 be.
なんか今PS5のロゴ出てるらしいから
PS6のロゴ作っとく笑 pic.twitter.com/AEGFYbNRiR
— kiyo (@kiyo_7778) January 7, 2020
