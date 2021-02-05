Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Or Preorder Right Now

A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. While getting your hands on an actual console is a bit difficult, for those lucky few who do have one, there’s a decent range of games available. Here’s the current state of play for every game you can buy or preorder for the PS5.
As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out during 2021 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.
It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Right Now
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – $78
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $88
- Demons Souls – $98
- Devil May Cry V Special Edition – $59
- Dirt 5 – $58
- FIFA 21 – $89
- Godfall – $96.16 (Deluxe and Ascended editions also available)
- Hitman 3 – $89
- Immortals: Fenix Rising – $58
- Just Dance 2021 – $48
- MADDEN 21 – $89
- Maneater – $49
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – $75 (Ultimate Edition also available)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – $79
- MXGP 2020 – $79
- NBA 2k21 –$88 (Mamba Forever edition also available)
- The Nioh Collection – $108
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat –$69
- The Pathless (Day One Edition) – $79
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition – $69
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Launch Edition – $59
- Ride 4 – $79
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – $88
- Spirit of the North (Enhanced Edition) – $49.95
- Watch Dogs Legion – $58
Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now
Control Ultimate Edition
Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $69
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $79
Monster Energy Supercross 4
Release Date: 11 March 2021
Price: $69
Balan Wonderworld
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $69
Terminator Resistance: Enhanced
Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $79 (Collector’s edition also available)
Bugsnax
Release Date: 31 March 2021
Price: $59
Outriders (Day One Edition)
Release Date: 1 April 2021
Price: $69
Guilty Gears Strive
Release Date: 9 April 2021
Price: $84.90
Judgement
Release Date: 23 April 2021
Price: $59.95
Returnal
Release Date: 30 April 2021
Price: $109
Resident Evil Village
Release Date: 7 May 2021
Price: $119.95
Deathloop
Release Date: 21 May 2021
Price: $84.90
Back 4 Blood
Release Date: 22 June 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)
Cris Tales
Release Date: 31 July 2021
Price: $69
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $99
Far Cry 6
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)
Gotham Knights
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $109.95
Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $74.90
Neptunia ReVerse
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $89.95
Riders Republic
Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $79
Hogwarts Legacy
Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95