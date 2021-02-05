Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Or Preorder Right Now

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. While getting your hands on an actual console is a bit difficult, for those lucky few who do have one, there’s a decent range of games available. Here’s the current state of play for every game you can buy or preorder for the PS5.

As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out during 2021 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.

It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Right Now

Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now

Release Date: 2 March 2021

Price: $69

Release Date: 2 March 2021

Price: $79

Release Date: 11 March 2021

Price: $69

Release Date: 26 March 2021

Price: $69

Release Date: 26 March 2021

Price: $79 (Collector’s edition also available)

Release Date: 31 March 2021

Price: $59

Release Date: 1 April 2021

Price: $69

Release Date: 9 April 2021

Price: $84.90

Release Date: 23 April 2021

Price: $59.95

Release Date: 30 April 2021

Price: $109

Release Date: 7 May 2021

Price: $119.95

Release Date: 21 May 2021

Price: $84.90

Release Date: 22 June 2021

Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)

Release Date: 31 July 2021

Price: $69

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $99

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $109.95

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $74.90

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $89.95

Release Date: TBC 2021

Price: $79

Release Date: TBC 2022

Price: $109.95

Release Date: TBC 2022

Price: $109.95