Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Or Preorder Right Now

Alex Kidman

Published 29 mins ago: February 5, 2021 at 2:58 pm -
Image: Resident Evil Village – Maiden
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too.

A new console is nothing without games, and the PlayStation 5 is promising a lot. While getting your hands on an actual console is a bit difficult, for those lucky few who do have one, there’s a decent range of games available. Here’s the current state of play for every game you can buy or preorder for the PS5.

As always, release dates for games, especially those set to come out during 2021 are subject to change, so we’re just going off the advertised release date from stores stocking each game.

It’s pretty clear from some of these advertised PS5 game preorder offers that they are utter placeholder dates, too, so games might appear earlier or later.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image: Sony

Every PS5 Game You Can Buy Right Now

Every PS5 Game You Can Preorder Right Now

Control Ultimate Edition

Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $69

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Release Date: 2 March 2021
Price: $79

Monster Energy Supercross 4

Release Date: 11 March 2021
Price: $69

Balan Wonderworld

Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $69

Terminator Resistance: Enhanced

Release Date: 26 March 2021
Price: $79 (Collector’s edition also available)

Bugsnax

Release Date: 31 March 2021
Price: $59

Outriders (Day One Edition)

Release Date: 1 April 2021
Price: $69

Guilty Gears Strive

Release Date: 9 April 2021
Price: $84.90

Judgement

Release Date: 23 April 2021
Price: $59.95

Returnal

Release Date: 30 April 2021
Price: $109

Resident Evil Village

Release Date: 7 May 2021
Price: $119.95

Deathloop

Release Date: 21 May 2021
Price: $84.90

Back 4 Blood

Release Date: 22 June 2021
Price: $69 (Deluxe edition also available)

Cris Tales

Release Date: 31 July 2021
Price: $69

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $99

Far Cry 6

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $84.90 (Gold edition also available)

Gotham Knights

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $109.95

Lego Star Wars: The Sky Walker Saga

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $74.90

Neptunia ReVerse

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $89.95

Riders Republic

Release Date: TBC 2021
Price: $79

Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Release Date: TBC 2022
Price: $109.95

  • A heads up to anyone looking at the $79 PS5 version of Watch Dogs Legion – all PS4 versions of the game (physical and digital, all price points) get a free next-gen upgrade, so if you want to save $10 on the PS5 version, Amazon have the PS4 version for $69.

