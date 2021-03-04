Stay A While And Listen To These Great Headphones And Gaming Headset Deals

There’s the old idiom that you get what you paid for, and that’s definitely true when it comes to headphones. While there are plenty of solid budget options out there, most of the best headphones and headsets come with a hefty price tag. Being able to grab a deal on a high quality pair of cans is always a welcome.

I’ve tried to include a mix of gaming-centric and non-gaming centric audio, especially since I know many users prefer to have more versatility in their audio gear. There’s a mix of different price points as well.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Headphone Deals

You can get the HD599’s in plain black, but why? The ivory and brown is by far the better colour, and a pair of these headphones are currently going for a measly $236.66.

Many audio retailers will charge you around $299 for the same headphones, while PC retailers are charging $329. The Amazon deal is an absolute winner here, so jump right on it.

I don’t think I can speak highly enough of how good the Sony noise cancelling XM4 headphone’s are.

You’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to get the $338 deal (use code PLUSTC15 at checkout). If you aren’t a member, eBay offer a free Plus membership for the first 30 days, so you can easily dip in and out to grab this bargain.

If you’ve already done your free eBay Plus trial, you can still grab these Sony headphones for a discounted $358.15 by using the code PTECH10.

There are limited quantities available, so be sure to snap up a pair before this deal is gone.

If the Bose QC35 II’s are more your style — they have better microphones than the Sony’s — then those are on sale as well. There’s also a decent deal on the newer Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones for $425, but a lot of people still love the QC35’s. Either way, if the Sony’s aren’t your pick, Bose is the next best option.

Make no mistake, Sennheiser’s PXC 550 II are good, but when compared to other wireless noise cancelling headphones in the same RRP range, like Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II and Sony’ XM4, I wouldn’t consider them my first pick.

However, with $224.05 slashed off the price tag I can definitely recommend grabbing a pair.

If you’re more of an in-ear headphones person, you can get Sennheiser’s Sound Momentum Free wired earbuds for $99 if you’re a Prime member (down from $329.95).

Gaming Headset Deals

Considering the Arctis 7 usually sits in the late $200 to early $300 price range, being able to pick up a this SteelSeries headset for less than $200 is quite the deal.

Its a comfortable headset and sounds great, with a huge 24-hour battery life. If you’re someone who loves tinkering around to get the best possible sound, the SteelSeries Engine offers plenty of customisability.

Another option if you want comfortable gaming headsets, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S typically retails for closer to $270. A great choice for open-world games, RPGs with the Dolby surround sound, as well as long gaming sessions thanks to the comfortable cups and spring-loaded head band. More info on the deal here.

I had a chance to try these headphones out about a year ago when attending a publisher showcase that featured games like Iron Harvest, Maneater and, of all things, the Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom remaster. And one of my surprises from the showcase was — hey, Lenovo makes headphones now, and they’re actually super comfortable.

And when I mean comfortable, I mean “this is as comfortable as my Philips headphones that cost triple the price” comfortable. The 7.1 surround sound isn’t that crash hot, but if you’re just using them as a regular pair of headsets, they’re a great deal for the price. They also come with a retractable microphone, which is on par with other headsets I’ve used in this price bracket. Not something you’d want to kickstart a professional streaming career, but certainly good enough for Discord and in-game chat.

It’s especially great value for $93.67, when compared to the $149 charged through Lenovo’s own online store.

If you’re looking at the highest quality possible sound, then you’ll want to consider a portable DAC/amplifier, especially if your primary device is a laptop. The FiiO K3 is great on all devices — make sure you use a USB 3.0 port and not USB 2.0 — and it’s more than enough to power any “proper” set of headphones.

If you have a set of headphones now, but want an audio upgrade, a DAC/amp is a great investment. They’ll outlast just about any other piece of hardware you have, and they’ll make every set of cans sound better than what you’d normally get out of your PC. Looks great on the desk, too.

See any other great headphone or headset deals around? Let us know below and I’ll add them to the list!