The Best Deals On Gaming PC Parts During Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Putting together a top-of-the-line gaming PC can be an expensive pursuit. Sometimes upgrading your rig can be a bit of a waiting game while you hold out for that one expensive part or peripheral to drop to a more affordable price. If your gaming PC is due for an upgrade, or you’re building your first rig from scratch and want to keep within a budget, then you’ll be happy to know there are a heap of peripherals and accessories on sale during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.
This sale event kicked off on Monday, March 18, and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, March 24.
From monitors to gaming keyboards and mesh routers, here are the best PC deals available during the Big Smile Sale.
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for monitors
- Alienware 27″ QHD Monitor – now $598.99 (down from $799)
- Alienware 34″ QD-OLED QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $1,678.99 (down from $2,099)
- ASUS TUF 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $341.95 (down from $429)
- Dell 31.5″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $498.99 (down from $699)
- LG 27″ IPS FHD Monitor – now $139 (down from $189)
- Prism+ X300 30″ Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
- Prism+ F270i 27″ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $238.99 (down from $349)
- Prism+ XQ340 Pro 34″ QLED Curved Ultrawide WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $599)
- Prism+ X340 Pro Evo 34″ WQHD Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor– now $599 (down from $1,299)
- Samsung 27″ S39C FHD Curved Monitor – now $249 (down from $369)
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey Neo G75B Curved QLED UHD Gaming Monitor – now $1,289 (down from $1,599)
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for keyboards
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II RX Gaming Keyboard – now $191.25 (down from $239)
- Corsair K60 Pro RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $199)
- Corsair K55 Pro Lite RGB Wired Membrane Gaming Keyboard – now $59 (down from $75)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $186 (down from $249)
- HyperX Alloy Origins – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $124 (down from $179)
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $125 (down from $149)
- Redragon K617 Fizz 60% Wired RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $59.49 (down from $87.49)
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for mice
- ASUS ROG Keris RGB Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $179)
- ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $150 (down from $189)
- ASUS TUF Gaming M3 Gen II Gaming Mouse – now $24 (down from $49)
- Corsair M55 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse – now $45 (down from $69)
- Corsair Nightsword RGB Tunable FPS/MOBA Optical Gaming Mouse – now $114 (down from $139)
- Redragon M908 Impact RGB Gaming Mouse – now $54.99 (down from $85)
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for headsets
- ASUS TUF Gaming H3 Wireless Gaming Headset – now $143.64 (down from $169)
- Corsair HS65 Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset – now $159 (down from $219)
- Corsair Virtuoso Pro Wired Gaming Headset – now $249 (down from $329)
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB XT Wireless Gaming Headset – now $340 (down from $459)
- Corsair HS80 Max Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset – now $189 (down from $279)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless USB-C Gaming Headset – now $219 (down from $399)
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for Wi-Fi routers
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router – now $483.37 (down from $799)
- Netgear Orbi RBR860S AX6000 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System – now $479 (down from $799)
- Netgear Orbi 850 AX6000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (2-Pack) – now $659 (down from $1,099)
- Netgear Orbi AXE11000 Quad-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (2-Pack) – now $1,4999 (down from $2,099)
- TP-Link Archer AX12 AX1500 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $68 (down from $109)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router – now $63 (down from $79)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) – now $147.05 (down from $199)
- TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (2-Pack) – now $469 (down from $629)
- TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro AXE5400 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (3-Pack) – now $669 (down from $899)
- TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (2-Pack) – now $259 (down from $349)
- TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-Pack) – now $349 (down from $499)
Best Amazon Big Smile Sales for other accessories and hardware
- ASUS C3 USB Webcam – now $84.27 (down from $149)
- Corsair RM1000x Shift Fully Modular ATX Power Supply – now $252 (down from $339)
- Corsair RM850 (2021) 850 Watt Fully Modular ATX Power Supply – now $168 (down from $219)
- Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB Liquid CPU Cooler (360mm AIO) – now $289 (down from $379)
- Corsair iCUE Link H115i RGB Liquid CPU Cooler (280mm AIO) – now $282 (down from $349)
- Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone – now $194 (down from $239)
- Samsung 980 PRO PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (500GB) – now $109.64 (down from $129)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD (1TB) – now $209 (down from $279)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD (2TB) – now $289 (down from $429)
- SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (4TB) – now $410 (down from $699)
