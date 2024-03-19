Make Room On Your Shelf For These Big Smile Board Game Sales

If you’re looking for new ways to keep yourself entertained, or you’re making plans for one helluva board game night soon, we’ve got you covered. Amazon’s Big Smile Sale kicked off yesterday and is running until March 24, so we’ve done some digging and found a fair few cracking board game deals – some of which are for a few of our favourite titles.
Here are the best board game deals that are currently available during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
Get up to 30% off Scythe and its expansions
There’s a lot going on in Scythe. This dieselpunk engine-building game has a lot going on at once – resource farming, conquering territories, recruiting followers –but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be rewarded with one of the best board games you’ve ever played.
In Kotaku’s review of Scythe, we were impressed by the combination of gameplay elements and its overall aesthetic:
“Its blend of resource gathering, exploration, turn management and combat results in a conflict that’s entirely unpredictable. Because the game isn’t just about fighting, or just about farming, there are multiple approaches to confronting your opponents and winning the game, which makes for a fascinating struggle, and a game that plays out differently every time you get it out.”
The main board game and a few expansions have been discounted during the Amazon Big Smile Sale:
- Scythe – now $89.23 (down from $104.99)
- Scythe: Rise of Fenris (Expansion) – now $57.99 (down from $85)
- Scythe: The Wind Gambit (Expansion) – now $35 (down from $39.95)
Save up to 40% off Dune: The Board Game and expansions
If there was ever a great time to jump on the Dune fandom train, it’s right now. Based on Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel and previously unavailable for years, the Dune board game puts you in control of one of six factions. Much like the original novel, the game is all about conquest, diplomacy and betrayal as you plan and scheme with and against your opponents over the control of the planet Arrakis and its spice melange.
In Kotaku’s review of the Dune board game, we enjoyed the experience, which felt odd but unique:
“I can’t remember the last time I laughed, gasped and cursed like I did playing Dune. The way alliances can be made but then broken, the elastic nature of the basic victory conditions and the treachery lurking behind every decision made it feel like every player was always one step away from victory but at the same time one battle away from utter ruin at the same time.”
Dune is a great game to play with friends, but get ready for some friendly back-stabbing – because whoever controls the spice controls the universe.
The Dune board game and a few expansions have been discounted during the Amazon Big Smile Sale:
- Dune: The Board Game (Gale Force Nine) – now $55.23 (down from $95)
- Dune: CHOAM & Richese (Expansion) – now $27.15 (down from $44.99)
- Dune: Ixians & Tleilaxu (Expansion) – now $23.75 (down from $35.99)
Save up to 57% off Pandemic board games
Even if you haven’t played it, we’re going to assume that you’ve most likely heard about Pandemic. This co-op board game has you and up to three other players attempting to stop the spread of major disease outbreaks across the world. A global pandemic, what a novel concept!
Not only is the standard edition of Pandemic on sale, but you can also pick up the Reign of Cthulhu edition on sale. Reign of Cthulhu uses the exact same mechanics as the standard game, but replaces “viral outbreaks” with “unspeakable Lovecraftian horrors”.
- Pandemic – now $29.96 (down from $69.95)
- Pandemic: Contagion (Expansion) – now $31.62 (down from $54.95)
- Pandemic The Reign of Cthulhu – now $61.98 (down from $89.95)
- Pandemic Legacy: Season 2 (Yellow) – now $80.73 (down from $110)
Betrayal Legacy – now $85 (down from $110)
Betrayal at House on the Hill has cemented itself as an all-time classic board game, and if you like it already you might get a kick out of Betrayal Legacy. The premise is the same – there’s a haunted mansion full of unexpected monsters and items to explore and an evil to vanquish – but it’s been reconfigured as a multi-session campaign.
Betrayal Legacy is designed to be played over 13 sessions that are an hour long each, so make sure you’ve got the time put aside (or at least players who won’t buck after the first three sessions).
You can pick up Betrayal Legacy for $85 here (down from $100).
The best board game deals during Big Smile Day
Here are some more Big Smile Sale board game deals you can check out:
- Arkham Horror: Edge of The Earth (Campaign Expansion) – now $59.44 (down from $119.95)
- Arkham Horror: Edge of The Earth (Investigator Expansion) – now $42.01 (down from $68)
- Arkham Horror: The Forgotten Age (Investigator Expansion) – now $42.98 (down from $80)
- Arkham Horror: The Scarlet Keys (Campaign Expansion) – now $71.91 (down from $119.95)
- Axis & Allies 1942 (Second Edition) – now $55.91 (down from $114)
- Diplomacy – now $37.23 (down from $51)
- Dixit – now $33.95 (down from $59.95)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught Core Set – now $152.86 (down from $212)
- D&D: Betrayal At Baldur’s Gate – now $51.99 (down from $74.95)
- D&D: Dungeon! – now $22.08 (down from $29.95)
- Earth – now $63.27 (down from $89.95)
- Expeditions (Ironclad Edition) – now $131.88 (down from $219.95)
- Forgotten Waters – now $63.73 (down from $89)
- King of Tokyo: Monster Box – now $74 (down from $85)
- Labyrinth: The Board Game – now $72.24 (down from $85)
- Lost Ruins of Arnak – now $59.48 (down from $100)
- Lost Ruins of Arnak Expedition Leaders (Expansion) – now $42.45 (down from $59.99)
- Massive Darkness 2 Hellscape – now $137.95 (down from $184.95)
- Machi Koro (5th Anniversary) – now $36.50 (down from $49.99)
- Machi Koro: Harbour and Millionaire’s Row (Expansion) – now $25.82 (down from $49.99)
- Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile – now $94.30 (down from $182)
- Raiders of Scythia – now $50.95 (down from $99.95)
- Star Wars Legion: Clone Wars Core Set – now $135.95 (down from $174.99)
- Star Wars Shatterpoint Core Set – now $169.95 (down from $199.95)
- Star Wars The Deckbuilding Game – now $46.70 (down from $69.99)
- Turing Machine Card Game – now $55.20 (down from $79.99)
If you already own these titles or they don’t really tickle your fancy, we have a few more board game suggestions for you to check out too.
Image: Z-MAN Games/Stonemaier Games
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply