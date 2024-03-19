Make Room On Your Shelf For These Big Smile Board Game Sales

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for new ways to keep yourself entertained, or you’re making plans for one helluva board game night soon, we’ve got you covered. Amazon’s Big Smile Sale kicked off yesterday and is running until March 24, so we’ve done some digging and found a fair few cracking board game deals – some of which are for a few of our favourite titles.

Here are the best board game deals that are currently available during Amazon’s Big Smile Sale.

Get up to 30% off Scythe and its expansions

There’s a lot going on in Scythe. This dieselpunk engine-building game has a lot going on at once – resource farming, conquering territories, recruiting followers –but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be rewarded with one of the best board games you’ve ever played.

In Kotaku’s review of Scythe, we were impressed by the combination of gameplay elements and its overall aesthetic:

“Its blend of resource gathering, exploration, turn management and combat results in a conflict that’s entirely unpredictable. Because the game isn’t just about fighting, or just about farming, there are multiple approaches to confronting your opponents and winning the game, which makes for a fascinating struggle, and a game that plays out differently every time you get it out.”

The main board game and a few expansions have been discounted during the Amazon Big Smile Sale:

Save up to 40% off Dune: The Board Game and expansions

If there was ever a great time to jump on the Dune fandom train, it’s right now. Based on Frank Herbert’s iconic sci-fi novel and previously unavailable for years, the Dune board game puts you in control of one of six factions. Much like the original novel, the game is all about conquest, diplomacy and betrayal as you plan and scheme with and against your opponents over the control of the planet Arrakis and its spice melange.

In Kotaku’s review of the Dune board game, we enjoyed the experience, which felt odd but unique:

“I can’t remember the last time I laughed, gasped and cursed like I did playing Dune. The way alliances can be made but then broken, the elastic nature of the basic victory conditions and the treachery lurking behind every decision made it feel like every player was always one step away from victory but at the same time one battle away from utter ruin at the same time.”

Dune is a great game to play with friends, but get ready for some friendly back-stabbing – because whoever controls the spice controls the universe.

The Dune board game and a few expansions have been discounted during the Amazon Big Smile Sale:

Save up to 57% off Pandemic board games

Even if you haven’t played it, we’re going to assume that you’ve most likely heard about Pandemic. This co-op board game has you and up to three other players attempting to stop the spread of major disease outbreaks across the world. A global pandemic, what a novel concept!

Not only is the standard edition of Pandemic on sale, but you can also pick up the Reign of Cthulhu edition on sale. Reign of Cthulhu uses the exact same mechanics as the standard game, but replaces “viral outbreaks” with “unspeakable Lovecraftian horrors”.

Betrayal Legacy – now $85 (down from $110)

Betrayal at House on the Hill has cemented itself as an all-time classic board game, and if you like it already you might get a kick out of Betrayal Legacy. The premise is the same – there’s a haunted mansion full of unexpected monsters and items to explore and an evil to vanquish – but it’s been reconfigured as a multi-session campaign.

Betrayal Legacy is designed to be played over 13 sessions that are an hour long each, so make sure you’ve got the time put aside (or at least players who won’t buck after the first three sessions).

You can pick up Betrayal Legacy for $85 here (down from $100).

The best board game deals during Big Smile Day

Here are some more Big Smile Sale board game deals you can check out:

If you already own these titles or they don’t really tickle your fancy, we have a few more board game suggestions for you to check out too.

