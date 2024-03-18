Here Are The Best Gaming And Tech Deals From The Amazon Big Smile Sale

Amazon’s first big sale event of 2024 is here, and it’s bringing a lot of bargains for gaming PC gear, recent game releases and much more. To help you get right to the good stuff, we’ve gone and sorted through all of the best offers that are currently available during the Amazon Big Smile Sale, and collected them all in one place – here.
From PC accessories to PS5 games, Ultimate Collector Series LEGO sets and some must-play board games, these are the Big Smile Sale 2024 deals that you need to know about.
Table of contents
- When does the Amazon Big Smile Sale end?
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for PC
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for video games
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for tech
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for LEGO
- Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for board game
When does the Amazon Big Smile Sale end?
The Big Smile Sale kicked off earlier today and will be running until 11:59pm Sunday, March 24, so you’ve got just under a week to nab one of these deals for tech, gaming and more.
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for PC
- Alienware: Save up to 25 per cent off gaming monitors
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off a range of devices, including iPads, MacBooks and more
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB) – now $447 (down from $549)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop (M2 chip, 15.3″, 256GB) – now $1,897 (down from $2,199)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop (M2 chip, 15.3″, 512GB) – now $2,197 (down from $2,499)
- ASUS: Save up to 51 per cent off a huge range of gaming keyboards, headsets and more
- ASUS TUF 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $341.95 (down from $429)
- ASUS ROG Keris RGB Gaming Mouse – now $114.70 (down from $179)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope II RX Gaming Keyboard – now $191.25 (down from $239)
- Beelink: Save up to 27 per cent off select mini PCs
- Canon: Save up to 40 per cent off select printers
- Corsair: Save up to 35 per cent off computer accessories, including:
- Corsair M55 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse – now $45 (down from $69)
- Corsair K60 Pro RGB Tenkeyless Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $159 (down from $199)
- Corsair K70 Pro RGB Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $186 (down from $249)
- Dell: Save up to 33 per cent off gaming monitors
- Dell 27″ USB-C FHD Monitor – now $299 (down from $449)
- Dell 31.5″ QHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $498.99 (down from $699)
- Elgato: Get the Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone for $194 (down from $239)
- EPOMAKER: Save up to 20 per cent off keyboards and switch sets
- Epson: Save up to 42 per cent off select printers
- HyperX: Save up to 31 per cent off gaming keyboards and headsets
- Logitech: Save up to 25 per cent off keyboards and wireless mice
- LG: Save up to 29 per cent off monitors
- Netgear: Save up to 40 per cent off networking devices and routers
- Prism+: Save up to 17 per cent off monitors
- Prism+ X300 30″ Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor – now $399 (down from $479)
- Prism+ F270i 27″ FHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $238.99 (down from $349)
- Prism+ XQ340 Pro 34″ QLED Curved Ultrawide WQHD Gaming Monitor – now $549 (down from $5999)
- Samsung: Save up to 34 per cent off monitors
- SanDisk: Save up to 58 per cent off storage solutions
- TP-Link: Save up to 25 per cent off networking devices and routers
- TP-Link Deco M5 AC1300 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router – now $71 (down from $89)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router – now $63 (down from $79)
- TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack) – now $199 (down from $249)
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for video games
- PlayStation 5:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $41.50 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora – now $61.93 (down from $109.95)
- The Crew Motorfest – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Dead Island 2 – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – now $27 (down from $39.99)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Xbox Series X:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $41.50 (down from $79.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $25.40 (down from $39.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $15 (down from $39.99)
- Nintendo Switch:
- Batman Arkham Trilogy – now $59 (down from $89.95)
- SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSD (512GB)– now $79 (down from $169)
- SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSD (256GB)– now $43.80 (down from $79)
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for tech
- Amazon: Save up to 51 per cent off select Echo Show and Dot smart devices
- Echo Pop – now $39 (down from $79)
- Echo (4th Gen) – now $99 (down from $169)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – now $129 (down from $229)
- Anker: Save up to 45 per cent off portable chargers and power banks
- Belkin: Save up to 35 per cent off wireless chargers and power banks
- ECOVACS: Save up to 44 per cent off select robot vacuum cleaners
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $399 (down from $599)
- ECOVACS Deebot N8+ 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $599 (down from $1,099)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899 (down from $1,498)
- ELEGOO: Save up to 30 per cent off resin 3D printers and accessories
- Jabra: Save up to 51 per cent off wireless earbuds
- Jabra Elite 4 Earbuds – now $73.99 (down from $139)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active Earbuds – now $100 (down from $179)
- Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds – now $106.99 (down from $219)
- JBL: Save up to 50 per cent off earbuds, headphones and portable speakers
- JBL Live Free 2 True Wireless Earbuds – now $119.95 (down from $199.95)
- JBL Live 460 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $99.95 (down from $199)
- JBL Charge 5 BT Speaker – now $119.95 (down from $199.95)
- Philips: Save up to 37 per cent off Hue smart lighting
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Smart Light (2m Base Kit) – now $99.16 (down from $134.95)
- Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance A67 Smart Bulb – now $87.20 (down from $109.95)
- Philips Hue Play White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bar Light (2-Pack, Base Kit) – now $152.23 (down from $239.95)
- Roborock: Save up to 29 per cent off robot vacuum cleaners
- Roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock – now $999 (down from $1,399)
- Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,099 (down from $1,299)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $2,168.99 (down from $2,699)
- ROMOSS: Save up to 26 per cent off wireless chargers and power banks
- Sennheiser: Save up to 58 per cent off noise-cancelling headphones
- SoundPEATS: Save up to 44 per cent off earbuds
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for LEGO
- Save up to 31 per cent off select LEGO sets
- LEGO Marvel Daily Bugle – now $426.54 (down from $549.99)
- LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet – now $72.20 (down from $99.99)
- LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System – now $299.99 (down from $399.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II – now $209.69 (down from $259.99)
- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (UCS) – now $739.76 (down from $899.99)
- LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – now $311.35 (down from $399.99)
Best Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale 2024 deals for board game
- Save up to off select board games and expansion packs, including:
- Axis & Allies 1942 (Second Edition) – now $55.91 (down from $114)
- Betrayal At Baldur’s Gate – now $51.99 (down from $74.95)
- Dixit – now $33.95 (down from $59.95)
- Dune (Gale Force Nine Board Game) – now $55.23 (down from $64.99)
- Lost Ruins of Arnak – now $59.48 (down from $100)
- Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile – now $94.30 (down from $182)
- Resident Evil 3: City of Ruin – now $48.99 (down from $70)
- Scythe – now $89.23 (down from $104.99)
- Star Wars Legion: Clone Wars Core Set – now $135.95 (down from $174.99)
- Star Wars Shatterpoint Core Set – now $169.95 (down from $199.95)
Image: ASUS/LEGO
