The Division 2, Two Years Later

The Division 2 was released on March 12, 2019, making it just over two years old this week. In that time a lot has happened. Multiple updates, changes, bugs, controversies, teasers, puzzles, and more. Here’s what happened since The Division 2 came out.

In May 2019, Ubisoft added two new missions to the game. These weren’t focused only on combat. Instead, they featured new lore, new areas to explore, and some puzzle solving. They were only available to Season 1 pass holders.

Later in May, The Division 2′ s first raid was added to the game. Controversially, it launched without matchmaking support after it was implied by Ubisoft that it would have it. It was also really hard, taking the first team to beat over 5 hours. Console players struggled to beat it, but eventually a few days after it was released a few teams on Xbox and PS4 took it down.

In June 2019, during E3, Ubisoft revealed that a later expansion for the game would let players return to New York City , the setting of the first game. Around this time Ubisoft spoke to Kotakuand explained how they planned to fight backlash to the game.

Also in June, a strange but let players kill animals to earn special ammo. Ubisoft quickly patched this after it was discovered.

In July 2019, one of the biggest updates in Division 2's history went live. It added flashlights, something players had been asking for since the game launched. It also added new missions and a new way to play the raid. Players could now choose an easier difficulty and matchmake with others. This would reward players with less powerful and rare loot, but would give more people a chance to play the endgame activity.

In August we looked into statues fucking. It's weird. Also around that time, Ubisoft challenged players to find a cop car sporting a typo. They found it quickly, but only after fans learned it was in the game at all. Before that, it had remained hidden for months.

In October, fans found a secret boss in the game. It had been in there for months, like the cop car secret, but only was found after Ubisoft teased it.

Later in October, Ubisoft updated the game and overhauled the way loot and gear worked. It became easier to hunt for the gear you wanted and to modify loot you already had. While not the most exciting update, it was a great step forward for the loot shooter.

In December 2019, Ubisoft added some more tactical-themed clothing , after some fans complained that most apparel in the game was too silly or goofy. Also that month, Ubisoft added a gun that shoots snowballs.

On March 2nd, 2020, after a bit of drought of new content and updates, Ubisoft released Warlords of New York City . First teased back in E3 2019, this expansion was massive and saw players return to NYC. It shook up the way the game handled levelling up, loot and it also modified how the endgame progression worked.

A few days after release, we reviewed the new expansion and were happy about most of the changes and the new world to explore. Alongside the new DLC, Ubisoft began Season 1 of Division 2, adding a battle pass system to the game and new enemy targets to hunt down over the course of a few weeks.

Later in March, players spent hours and hours tracking down and finding all the hidden bosses in the game. It took some work, but over a weekend they came together via Discord and solved all the puzzles and killed all the secret enemies.

As March turned to April in 2020, the covid-19 pandemic began to take hold of the world. A doctor explained for Kotaku his experience in New York City fighting the virus, while at the same time playing The Division 2, a game about a deadly virus that has killed millions around the world.

In May 2020, fans datamined The Division 2 after an update and discovered a series of files and audio clips which appeared to spoil the next year of content. It also hinted at a new mode.

The second Division 2 raid was added in July 2020. However, the race to be the first team to complete the new activity was spoiled by accusations of cheating.

In September, the leaked files found in May were proven to be accurate. A new game mode was added to the game. This new mode, Summit, tasked players with fighting their way up 100 floors, each filled with different enemies and challenges. In October, the mode was updated to make it a bit easier for folks to actually finish.

In December 2020, The Division 2 developers shared bad news about a planned event. Due to covid-19 the event, which was set to reuse an older area from the game, was cancelled. Instead, some of its assets would be reworked into a smaller-scale apparel event. Later we learned this was planned to be a big crossover event with Resident Evil.

And there’s where things are at. It’s now been just over two years since The Division 2 released. A lot has happened, with some big ups and some big downs.

Now though the popular game seems to be on life support while Massive and Ubisoft shift focus to other things. But with promises of more content at a later date, it seems likely I’ll be booting up The Division 2 a few more times before it’s all over.