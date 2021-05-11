Here’s More Proof That The Nintendo Switch Pro Is Coming

The Nintendo Switch Pro is perhaps the worst kept secret in the entire gaming industry at this point, but Nintendo still won’t officially announce the damn thing.

But thanks to OLED firm Universal Display Corp, it looks like we’ve got confirmation that the Nintendo Switch Pro (or at least a new Nintendo Switch of some sort) will be coming soon.

Spawn Wave first spotted the leak on Twitter when Universal Display Corp CEO Steven V. Abramson mentioned the Switch Pro during an investor call.

“Interesting to see Universal Display Corp mention the reports around Nintendo choosing OLED for their Switch Pro:

“Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro due to OLED benefits of higher contrast and faster response times,” Abramson is quoted as saying, boasting that Nintendo had opted for OLED technology in the Switch Pro screen.

This seemingly confirms an earlier leak that the Nintendo Switch Pro would feature a 7-inch Samsung Display OLED screen, an improvement on the current 6.2-inch LCD screen.

“Samsung Display announced that it will aggressively expand its OLED presence in the gaming, smartphone and laptop markets,” Abramson added.

Although the investors call seemingly confirms the plans for a new Nintendo Switch, it’s worth noting that Nintendo is yet to officially confirm anything.

Earlier this month, Nintendo confirmed in an investor results meeting that it is still “mid-way through Switch cycle” but is already investing in the next platform.

“Although mid-way through the Switch cycle, it is necessary to invest in the next platform, where hardware and software integration will continue,” David Gibson transcribed from the call.

However, it could be some time before we get any real confirmation of the Switch Pro, and likely even longer before we’re given a release date considering the gaming giant is still enjoying the success of the original console.

With the highly-anticipated E3 just weeks away, we can only hope that Nintendo will give us some sort of announcement and/or timeframe to look forward to but at this stage, it could be years before we’re upgrading.