Final Fantasy VII Remake Is 50% Off So You Can Get The Intergrade Upgrade For Cheap

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Released last year for the PS4, after being announced way back in 2015, Final Fantasy 7 Remake does exactly what it says on the box. It took the iconic RPG from 1997, overhauling it to look, feel and play like a modern game.

If you don’t already own a copy of the game, the good news is that you can currently pick it up for 50% off. If you head over to Amazon, FFVII Remake is currently on sale for $49.95, down from $99.95.

If you own a PlayStation 5, you can also nab a free enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Announced during Sony’s State of Play earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade gives the PS4 version of the game an upgrade for both graphics and performance. This enhanced version is accessible as a free upgrade if you already own a PS4 copy of the game.

The Intergrade edition of FFVII Remake will also give you access to purchase the Episode Intermission DLC, a new adventure where you can play as Yuffie Kisaragi.

Considering that a full-price PS5 copy of FFVII Remake Intergrade goes for $114.95, it’s cheaper to grab this discounted PS4 copy, get the free PS5 upgrade, and then buy the Episode Intermission DLC.

If you’re a big Final Fantasy fan, you probably already own a copy of FFVII Remake. But if you’re someone who has been sitting on the fence about whether or not this game is worth your hard-earned dollars, a half-price trip to Midgar might be the push you need.

In his review of the game, Kotaku Australia’s Editor Alex Walker had this to say about FFVII Remake:

It is absolutely a Final Fantasy game, one that could never be accused for emulating anything else. There are truly sublime moments, warming segments of humanity, screens full of particle effects, heart-racing moments where a summon comes to save the day, and a rhythm and flow in battle that sings.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the title, it’s worth noting that Remake only covers a portion of the original game’s story. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has been confirmed.

You can grab the Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal here.