Final Fantasy VII Remake Is 50% Off So You Can Get The Intergrade Upgrade For Cheap

Released last year for the PS4, after being announced way back in 2015, Final Fantasy 7 Remake does exactly what it says on the box. It took the iconic RPG from 1997, overhauling it to look, feel and play like a modern game.
If you don’t already own a copy of the game, the good news is that you can currently pick it up for 50% off. If you head over to Amazon, FFVII Remake is currently on sale for $49.95, down from $99.95.
If you own a PlayStation 5, you can also nab a free enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Announced during Sony’s State of Play earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade gives the PS4 version of the game an upgrade for both graphics and performance. This enhanced version is accessible as a free upgrade if you already own a PS4 copy of the game.
The Intergrade edition of FFVII Remake will also give you access to purchase the Episode Intermission DLC, a new adventure where you can play as Yuffie Kisaragi.
Considering that a full-price PS5 copy of FFVII Remake Intergrade goes for $114.95, it’s cheaper to grab this discounted PS4 copy, get the free PS5 upgrade, and then buy the Episode Intermission DLC.
If you’re a big Final Fantasy fan, you probably already own a copy of FFVII Remake. But if you’re someone who has been sitting on the fence about whether or not this game is worth your hard-earned dollars, a half-price trip to Midgar might be the push you need.
In his review of the game, Kotaku Australia’s Editor Alex Walker had this to say about FFVII Remake:
It is absolutely a Final Fantasy game, one that could never be accused for emulating anything else. There are truly sublime moments, warming segments of humanity, screens full of particle effects, heart-racing moments where a summon comes to save the day, and a rhythm and flow in battle that sings.
If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the title, it’s worth noting that Remake only covers a portion of the original game’s story. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has been confirmed.
You can grab the Final Fantasy 7 Remake deal here.
