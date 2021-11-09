See Games Differently

All The Best Click Frenzy Main Event Deals For Gaming PCs

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 31 mins ago: November 9, 2021 at 8:23 pm -
Filed to:click frenzy
click frenzy 2021click frenzy main eventclick frenzy main event 2021deals
All The Best Click Frenzy Main Event Deals For Gaming PCs
Image: iStock/Vonkara1
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve built a gaming PC from scratch before, you know that getting must-have parts can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. Trying to pick up high-quality parts while keeping to your budget can be tricky sometimes, so any time you can score some hardware or peripherals for a bit cheaper is always welcome.

The good news is that Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 has just begun, so you’ve got the next 53 hours to grab yourself a great deal on an SSD, a monitor, or even a gaming laptop.

Here are the best PC gaming deals that are currently available through Click Frenzy Main Event.

The Best Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 PC deals

Desktop and laptop deals

click frenzy gaming
Image: Razer

Mice, keyboard and other accessory deals

click frenzy gaming
Image: ASUS

Monitor deals

Image: Dell

SSD, RAM and other hardware deals

Image: Seagate

You can check out more Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 deals here.

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.