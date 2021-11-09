All The Best Click Frenzy Main Event Deals For Gaming PCs

If you’ve built a gaming PC from scratch before, you know that getting must-have parts can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. Trying to pick up high-quality parts while keeping to your budget can be tricky sometimes, so any time you can score some hardware or peripherals for a bit cheaper is always welcome.
The good news is that Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 has just begun, so you’ve got the next 53 hours to grab yourself a great deal on an SSD, a monitor, or even a gaming laptop.
Here are the best PC gaming deals that are currently available through Click Frenzy Main Event.
The Best Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 PC deals
Desktop and laptop deals
- Acer Predator Helios 300 15.6″ QHD 165Hz i7-11800H RTX3070 Laptop – now $2,799 (down from $2,999)
- Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop – now $2,559 (down from $3,199)
- Asus E410MA 14″ HD Celeron N4020 Laptop – now $299 (down from $499)
- Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop – now $1,439 (down from $1,799)
- Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One – now $1,199 (down from $1,599)
- Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 16″ Laptop – now $3.999 with the promo code FRENZY21 (down from $4,999)
- Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 6 15″ Laptop – now $$2,119 with the promo code FRENZY21 (down from $2,829)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 17.3″ 4K 120Hz Touch i9-11900H RTX3080 Laptop – now $4,899 (down from $5,999)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 17.3″ FHD 360Hz Matte i7-11800H RTX3080 Laptop – now $4,799 (down from $5,499)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 17.3″ FHD 360Hz Matte i7-11800H RTX3070 Laptop – now $3,499 (down from $4,299)
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model 15.6″ FHD 360Hz Matte i7-11800H RTX3070 Laptop – now $3,699 (down from $4,199)
Mice, keyboard and other accessory deals
- Alienware 510H 7.1 Gaming Headset – now $94.95 (down from $211)
- Asus ROG Strix Carry Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $78 (down from $119)
- Corsair K70 MK2 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $199 (down from $249)
- D-Link Cobra Wireless AC5300 Modem Router – now $359 (down from $659)
- Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse – now $79 (down from $99)
- Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset – now $149 (down from $189)
- Logitech G512 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $129 (down from $159)
- Netgear Nighthawk Pro XR1000 AX5400 Gaming Router – now $259 (down from $479)
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse – now $39 (down from $59)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $139 (down from $179)
- TP-Link Deco X68 Whole Home Mesh System (3 Pack) – now $499 (down from $749)
Monitor deals
- Acer ED273P 27″ 1ms 165Hz 1800R Curved Gaming Monitor – now $319 (down from $349)
- Dell 32″ Curved 4K UHD Monitor – now $497.41 (down from $829.01)
- Acer Nitro KG2 KG272 27″ 16:9 IPS 1920×1080 165Hz Monitor – now $319 (down from $369)
- AOC CQ27G2 27″ WQHD FreeSync Curved 144Hz VA LED Gaming Monitor – now $359 (down from $409)
- AOC 27G2 27″ 1ms 144Hz Adaptive Sync Frameless Monitor – now $299 (down from $359)
- Samsung 32″ 3840×2160 Thunderbolt HDR10 UHD Monitor – now $699 (down from $809)
SSD, RAM and other hardware deals
- Corsair VENGEANCE RGB RS 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz Gaming RAM – now $229 (down from $259)
- Crucial P2 NVMe M.2 PCIe 3D NAND SSD (250GB) – now $39 (down from $49)
- Orico M.2 NVMe to PCI-e 3.0 x16 Expansion Card – now $9 (down from $19)
- Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD (250GB) – now $79 (down from $108)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVMe 1.3 M.2 SSD (1TB) – now $169 (down from $189)
- Samsung 980 PRO 3-bit MLC V-NAND M.2 NVMe SSD (1TB) – now $259 (down from $279)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – now $99 (down from $155)
- Seagate BarraCuda 510 NVMe M.2 2280-S2 SSD (500GB) – now $69 (down from $119)
- Seagate FireCuda 520 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $429 (down from $519)
You can check out more Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 deals here.
