A Stack Of HyperX Gear Is On Sale With Up To 44% Off Keyboards, Headsets And More

If you’re building a PC from scratch or looking to do a total refresh of your gear, HyperX has a lot of great options that won’t decimate your bank account. The brand’s no-frills approach to PC gaming accessories has resulted in some of the more solid and reliable products on the market – most of which are competitively priced against other brands in this space, like Razer or Logitech.
If you’ve been on the hunt for a new gaming keyboard or mouse, you can currently snag some massive savings on a range of HyperX gear as part of the brand’s Loot Drop II event. This sale includes 44% off the HyperX Cloud II headset, 43% off the QuadCast S microphone and 27% off the tenkeyless Alloy Origins Core keyboard.
The majority of these HyperX deals are available through Amazon Australia, although JB Hi-Fi has some exclusive deals for the Cloud Flight wireless headset and the QuadCast USB microphone. This sale is running from today, 24 March, until 7 April – although a few sales will only be around until 26 March, so the clock is ticking.
Here’s all the gear you should be checking out, along with everything that’s currently on sale.
Table of Contents
What’s worth picking up?
There’s a lot to love in this sale. We were pretty chuffed with the straightforward reliability of the Pulsefire Haste mouse in our review of it, and being able to snag it for $69 is pretty nice.
Almost any of the Alloy Origins keyboards are worth your time. There are a few different coloured switch options available – Aqua (tactile), Blue (clicky) and Red (linear) – so you can grab one that meets your desired level of clicky-clacky.
In a recent review of the Alloy Origins Core (Blue Switch) we were impressed with how uncomplicated it was, concluding that, “It doesn’t need bells and whistles to impress you because its grasp of the fundamentals is so strong”.
The QuadCast S was also one of our picks for good streaming microphones due to its performance and the added customisable RGB feature. If you don’t need an RGB mic, the standard QuadCast does a solid job too.
Most of HyperX’s headsets are also compatible with consoles, making them a good, versatile option if you want something you can swap around if you split most of your gaming time between your PC and PS5 or Xbox.
The best HyperX Loot Drop II Deals
HyperX Headphone Sales
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset – now $119 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud Alpha S Blackout 7.1 Headset – now $149 (down from $199)
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset – now $149 (down from $199)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset – now $59 (down from $79)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless 7.1 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Headset – now $104 (down from $139)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset – now $89 (down from $159)
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset – now $179 (down from $299)
HyperX Keyboard Sales
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua Switch) – now $128 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $134 (down from $179)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Aqua Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Blue Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch, Tenkeyless) – now $124 (down from $169)
HyperX Mouse Sales
- HyperX Pulsefire Dart Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse – now $124 (down from $169)
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – now $69 (down from $89)
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Mouse – now $59 (down from $79)
- HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro RGB Gaming Mouse – now $59 (down from $79)
- HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse – now $58.60 (down from $89)
HyperX Microphone Sales
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone – now $149 (down from $219)
- HyperX QuadCast S RGB USB Condenser Microphone – now $169 (down from $299)
- HyperX SoloCast USB Condenser Microphone – now $69 (down from $109)
