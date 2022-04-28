See Games Differently

From Lootboxes To ‘Disturbing Content’, The Government Wants To Revamp Australia’s Classification Code

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 44 mins ago: April 29, 2022 at 9:13 am -
Filed to:aussie games
australiaaustralian classification boardaustralian video games industryclassificationcoalition governmentelectionfederal government
From Lootboxes To ‘Disturbing Content’, The Government Wants To Revamp Australia’s Classification Code
Image: solarseven / iStock

Gamers, it is, unfortunately, the worst time of the year: federal election time. Surprisingly enough, Australia’s video games industry has come up during this wretched time, and not even to the tune of ‘we are going to boost the local industry.’ That’s help that typically falls to state governments after all.

We are once again talking about games and Australian classification criteria.

As reported by The Guardian, communications minister Paul Fletcher announced on Wednesday that if the Liberal Party is re-elected, it would ‘update’ the Australian classification code. As mentioned by writer Josh Taylor, the code has not been updated since ‘the VHS era’, apart from the allowance of R18+ ratings for games in 2013.

The code update would seek to address ‘a range of issues’. These include a minimum classification rating for games that include loot boxes. Games found to contain loot boxes would need to denote that they contain ‘simulated gambling.’ The update would also seek to address content that ‘sexualises children or depicts suicide or violence against women’.

Fletcher states during this announcement:

“The government’s priority is keeping Australians safe online, so having clearer advice alerting parents and other consumers to the presence of in-game purchases, such as loot boxes, will help them manage their and their children’s engagement with this content.”

This announcement could be a reflection of the government’s proposed game-focused review of the Australian Classification system. However, submissions for this review closed in February 2020 and in the period since, no public responses to said submissions nor publicly-published results of the review have ever materialised.

Ron Curry, the CEO of IGEA, reportedly worked closely with the Coalition government on the 2019 review and is also still waiting to see the results, so it seems like it could be possible that there’s a correlation, but also perhaps not. Taylor also reports that game developers ‘were not consulted’ prior to the announcement.

When reached for comment, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young replied via statement: ‘Not only has the Morrison Government say (sic) on these recommendations for the last two years, the Coalition has been in government nine years – if they were serious about this they would have acted by now. The Greens have raised serious concerns about the risk to children and vulnerable adults from developing gambling-related harms through interaction with loot boxes. We consider these risks to be of such significance that stronger regulatory action should be taken. The next parliament should get on with it, regardless of who forms government.’

Labor MP Tim Watts shared a similar sentiment, but was rather more direct. “If Scott Morrison had acted on the recommendations of two Parliamentary inquiries into loot boxes when they were made, back in 2019 and 2020, this work might already have been done and there might already be updated consumer advice.” Watts’ statement goes on to mention that the review of the Classification scheme is not the only thing the Coalition is ‘running late on’.

The Minister says he wants to classify games that simulate gambling yet meanwhile there’s still no sign of the National Self-Exclusion Register that was meant to be up and running by May 2020 to allow individuals at risk of or experiencing gambling-related harm to exclude themselves from interactive wagering services and limit their exposure to direct marketing activities,” Watts said.

Based on the official announcement from Fletcher, it doesn’t look like this update of the code will be looking at anything else outside of the aspects listed above. While Fletcher states the move “isn’t about banning or censoring content,” and rather is concerned with “ensuring families can make more informed choices,” the proposed updates might see games with loot boxes and disturbing themes face harsher restrictions in future.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • It’s time to stop referring to the Liberals/Nationals as The Gubament, at least until 21 May.

    Unless they win the election the Lib/Nats are nothing more than two more political parties making brain vomit promises that they may or may not be able or willing to keep.

    Reply

  • Historically the Libs have tougher censorship on games & movies than Labor, remember that when casting your vote.
    The politicians still haven’t woken up that most game purchases are downloaded from overseas, rather than picked off a retail shelf in Australia. The upshot is that Australian classifications are not seen by Australian consumers.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.