There’s Way More Days Of Play Sales For PS4 And PS5 Games Than You Thought

Chris Neill

Published 32 mins ago: May 26, 2022 at 5:13 pm -
Filed to:deals
PlayStationps4ps5
Image: Sony
If the PlayStation 4 is your current console of choice, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, Sony’s massive Days of Play sale must feel like a blessing. There’s a stack of games on sale through the PlayStation store, you can get $50 off the Pulse 3D Headset, and you can pick up the PS5’s DualSense controller for under $80.

On top of all of these deals, a few Australian retailers have also marked down some of their PS4 and PS5 titles. The sale highlights include titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $59, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $49 and The Nioh Collection for $60. A few PlayStation Hits titles are also $9, which is a pretty unbeatable price if you’ve never played The Last of Us or God of War before.

Any sale that knocks a sizeable chunk off a PS5 game’s price tag is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.

The best PS5 game sales

Image: Insomniac Games

The best PS4 game sales

Image: Square Enix

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $9

horizon zero dawn ps4 bow arrow sale
Image: Sony

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $9, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes:

This article has been updated since its original publication.

