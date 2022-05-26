There’s Way More Days Of Play Sales For PS4 And PS5 Games Than You Thought

If the PlayStation 4 is your current console of choice, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, Sony’s massive Days of Play sale must feel like a blessing. There’s a stack of games on sale through the PlayStation store, you can get $50 off the Pulse 3D Headset, and you can pick up the PS5’s DualSense controller for under $80.
On top of all of these deals, a few Australian retailers have also marked down some of their PS4 and PS5 titles. The sale highlights include titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $59, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $49 and The Nioh Collection for $60. A few PlayStation Hits titles are also $9, which is a pretty unbeatable price if you’ve never played The Last of Us or God of War before.
Any sale that knocks a sizeable chunk off a PS5 game’s price tag is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.
To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.
Table of Contents
The best PS5 game sales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – now $39 (down from $119.95)
- Deathloop – now $49 (down from $79)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $34 (down from $99.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $84 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $46 (down from $99.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $60 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $44 (down from $79.95)
The best PS4 game sales
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – now $28 (down from $109.95)
- Death Stranding – now $30 (down from $54.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $34 (down from $69.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $46 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Medievil – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $54 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man – now $14 (down from $54.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $24 (down from $39.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $18.45 (down from $39)
Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $9
If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $9, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.
The list includes:
- God of War
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- The Last Of Us
- Ratchet & Clank Hits
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
This article has been updated since its original publication.