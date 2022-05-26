There’s Way More Days Of Play Sales For PS4 And PS5 Games Than You Thought

If the PlayStation 4 is your current console of choice, or you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, Sony’s massive Days of Play sale must feel like a blessing. There’s a stack of games on sale through the PlayStation store, you can get $50 off the Pulse 3D Headset, and you can pick up the PS5’s DualSense controller for under $80.

On top of all of these deals, a few Australian retailers have also marked down some of their PS4 and PS5 titles. The sale highlights include titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $59, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $49 and The Nioh Collection for $60. A few PlayStation Hits titles are also $9, which is a pretty unbeatable price if you’ve never played The Last of Us or God of War before.

Any sale that knocks a sizeable chunk off a PS5 game’s price tag is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PS4 and PS5 games, check out the sales we’ve scouted below.

The best PS5 game sales

The best PS4 game sales

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $9

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $9, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes:

This article has been updated since its original publication.