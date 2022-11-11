What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, we’ve done it again! Another week in the can! How good.

This weekend, I’m finally tearing into the Ayaneo Air Pro, which I’ve had sitting on my desk for a hot minute and haven’t had a second to play with. Looking forward to that — the closest thing Australia’s likely to get to a Steam Deck, for the time being. Can it stack up? I don’t know yet. I suspect it may be better at cloud gaming than running something from a local install.

I’m also going to be romping around in God of War: Ragnarok. I’m not often driven to wrap up the achievements and tick every box, but I’ll be damned if Santa Monica Studio doesn’t have me going back for more. Truly special game.

Ruby will be continuing to bounce between God of War: Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers after successfully completing Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion. She’s told me that while they are all well and good, neither game can reach the level of a passion for fashion that Bratz can. “Sure, you get to change Kratos’ armour,” she said, “But can you put him in a crop top and flame flare pants with matching make-up and fly to New York to take part in the Stylin’ Soiree? I didn’t think so.” She’s having a great time.

But that’s just us! What are you playing this weekend? Getting into GOW:R? Kicking off the new Pokémon? Still chewing through Bayonetta 3? God help you, are you actually braving Sonic Frontiers? Let us know in the comments below!

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.