The PSVR 2 Charging Station Has Already Sold Out Nationally

If you picked up a PSVR 2 headset at launch last week, I certainly hope you picked one up with your hardware because they’re gone.

The proprietary PSVR 2 charging station was released alongside the PSVR 2 and Call of the Mountain bundles last week at retailers like EB Games and Amazon Australia. By the weekend, it was gone. Indeed, I attempted to purchase one on Saturday morning. When I opened the EB Games website to confirm the nearest stores that had stock, the answer was “a couple of rural stores around 1500 km away.” By the time I added one to my cart for delivery, they’d sold out.

Amazon Australia was also fresh out. JB Hi-Fi was only showing a listing for a third-party PSVR 2 charging station that won’t arrive until the end of March.

You might be wondering why the charging docks sold out so quickly. The answer is fairly simple: the controllers are big, and a bit of a weird shape. The charge port is also on the absolute bottom of the controller on their rear sides. This means you need two USB-C cables to charge them both. If you don’t have two USB-C cables lying around (and somewhere to plug them both in), you’ll have to charge them individually, extending the amount of time before you can play with them again. Additionally, their overall size means they take up a bit of room while they sit around charging. The charging station gives you a nice, neat, compact place you can put them and charge them both together. It’s extremely convenient and, after using my PSVR 2 for about a week now, I realise I should have moved more quickly to secure one.

A few quick calls around my local EB Games stores in Melbourne this morning reveal that a fresh wave of stock is expected by around March 8. If you want to make damned sure you get one of the official PSVR 2 charging stations, head to your nearest store and pop an order in. It seems like they’re going to keep moving quickly.