‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The PSVR 2 Charging Station Has Already Sold Out Nationally

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: February 27, 2023 at 10:38 am -
Filed to:chargers
gaming peripheralsPlayStationplaystation 5playstation vr 2power chargersPS VR 2ps5psvrpsvr 2virtual realityvr
The PSVR 2 Charging Station Has Already Sold Out Nationally
Image: South Park Studios, PlayStation, Kotaku Australia

If you picked up a PSVR 2 headset at launch last week, I certainly hope you picked one up with your hardware because they’re gone.

The proprietary PSVR 2 charging station was released alongside the PSVR 2 and Call of the Mountain bundles last week at retailers like EB Games and Amazon Australia. By the weekend, it was gone. Indeed, I attempted to purchase one on Saturday morning. When I opened the EB Games website to confirm the nearest stores that had stock, the answer was “a couple of rural stores around 1500 km away.” By the time I added one to my cart for delivery, they’d sold out.

Amazon Australia was also fresh out. JB Hi-Fi was only showing a listing for a third-party PSVR 2 charging station that won’t arrive until the end of March.

You might be wondering why the charging docks sold out so quickly. The answer is fairly simple: the controllers are big, and a bit of a weird shape. The charge port is also on the absolute bottom of the controller on their rear sides. This means you need two USB-C cables to charge them both. If you don’t have two USB-C cables lying around (and somewhere to plug them both in), you’ll have to charge them individually, extending the amount of time before you can play with them again. Additionally, their overall size means they take up a bit of room while they sit around charging. The charging station gives you a nice, neat, compact place you can put them and charge them both together. It’s extremely convenient and, after using my PSVR 2 for about a week now, I realise I should have moved more quickly to secure one.

A few quick calls around my local EB Games stores in Melbourne this morning reveal that a fresh wave of stock is expected by around March 8. If you want to make damned sure you get one of the official PSVR 2 charging stations, head to your nearest store and pop an order in. It seems like they’re going to keep moving quickly.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Keen to pick one up myself, might wait till Beat Saber is released for it first though (hopefully the music packs will transfer across). How’s it treating you after a few days with it? I know my PSVR didn’t get as much love as it should purely down to it being such a huge pain to set up.

    Anything on you wish list that you’d want to see on the system? Apart from HL:Alyx of course. I’ve always thought a simple arcade shooter like Time Crisis or even those old mobile Infinity Blade games would translate very will to a VR platform.

    Any games you’d recommend picking up on getting one, looks like Playstation is just flooding the release window with as many games as they can, hard to sort out which ones might be of value.

    Reply

    • I’ll have a roundup of favourite games from the lineup in the next few days, but the cliff’s notes version is:
      – Tentacular, What The Bat, Cosmonious High and Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge are all standouts
      – I thought Horizon Call of the Mountain was beautifully made, but it wore out its welcome before I rolled credits on it.
      – Other games like Kayak, Drums Rock and Zombieland are cool, but fall into the novelty ‘experience’ category where you’ll get an hour out of them and move on. Maybe wait for the sales on those.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.