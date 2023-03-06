‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here Are A Big Ol’ Bunch Of PlayStation Store Deals

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 16 mins ago: March 7, 2023 at 10:01 am -
Filed to:assassins creed odyssey
bargainsbattlefield vbloodbornecall of duty black ops 4call of duty modern warfareconan exilescyberpunk 2077danganronpa 1/2 reloaddarkest dungeondead by daylightdealsdeath's doordiablo 3 eternal collectiondoom eternaldragon ball fighter zfallout 4immortals fenyx risingjudgmentjust die alreadykingdom come deliverancekingdom hearts 3lego the incrediblesoutlast 2payday 2PlayStationps4ps5star wars jedi fallen orderthe chantthe dark pictures anthology house of ashesthe evil within 2tom clancys ghost recon breakpointufc 4watch dogs legionyakuza like a dragon
Here Are A Big Ol’ Bunch Of PlayStation Store Deals
Image: Bandai Namco

I absolutely froth at the gullet for a good freakin’ deal on the PlayStation Store, and that’s not just because I have epilepsy (seriously, I’m a seizure fiend).

In celebration of the announcement of a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game, the PlayStation version of Dragon Ball FighterZ is a whopping 85% off on the PlayStation Store. After seeing this, I decided to have a little gander at the rest of the store and what I found did not disappoint.

In the words of Fran Fine from The Nanny, “It’s not really a sale unless it’s 50% off.” So in that tune, I’ve bundled up a whole bunch of games that are over 50% off on the PlayStation Store for your viewing pleasure. If you find the game to be pleasing and the price to be even more so, you can click on the price and it’ll take you right to the store.

Note: The following prices are all in Australian dollars. According to the PlayStation Store, all these discounts end on March 16th, 2023.

The best deals on the PlayStation Store right now

And that’s that! Hope you find something you like, or maybe even something you hate!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.