Here Are A Big Ol’ Bunch Of PlayStation Store Deals

I absolutely froth at the gullet for a good freakin’ deal on the PlayStation Store, and that’s not just because I have epilepsy (seriously, I’m a seizure fiend).
In celebration of the announcement of a new Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi game, the PlayStation version of Dragon Ball FighterZ is a whopping 85% off on the PlayStation Store. After seeing this, I decided to have a little gander at the rest of the store and what I found did not disappoint.
In the words of Fran Fine from The Nanny, “It’s not really a sale unless it’s 50% off.” So in that tune, I’ve bundled up a whole bunch of games that are over 50% off on the PlayStation Store for your viewing pleasure. If you find the game to be pleasing and the price to be even more so, you can click on the price and it’ll take you right to the store.
Note: The following prices are all in Australian dollars. According to the PlayStation Store, all these discounts end on March 16th, 2023.
The best deals on the PlayStation Store right now
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- UFC 4
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection
- Conan Exiles
- Battlefield V
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- Death’s Door
- LEGO The Incredibles
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
- PAYDAY 2 Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon – Hero Edition
- The Chant
- The Evil Within 2
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Judgment
- Fallout 4
- Darkest Dungeon
- Just Die Already
- Outlast 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- DOOM Eternal – Deluxe Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Dead by Daylight
And that’s that! Hope you find something you like, or maybe even something you hate!
