That’s The Spirit: Ghostwire: Tokyo Is On Sale For 50% Off Right Now

Ghostwire Tokyo is a unique and severely underrated game that gives off a bit of Dishonoured, a pinch of Parasyte and a dash of Doctor Strange vibes – a rare RPG that reminds us of a little bit of everything.

While it was released in late March last year, this ghost-hunting game took a backseat as it competed against the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, as well as Gran Turismo 7.

But hey, seeing as we’re in between big releases right now (we’re ready to lose ourselves in Tears of the Kingdom next month), you might as well give this game a red hot go. It should take you about 35 hours to 100% it, so why not?

For a limited time, you can snag yourself a copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 for 50% off over at Amazon Australia, bringing it down to $49 (from $99.95). If you miss it, this deal might just haunt you forever. Or our local nut bar Ruby will, which might be even worse.

So what’s Ghostwire: Tokyo all about?

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place (unsurprisingly) in the supernatural, neon-lit streets of Tokyo. In the game, you’ll play as a man named Akito, whose right hand is possessed by a spirit known only as KK. He develops supernatural powers that allows him to see spirits and shoot elemental magic from his fingertips, which allows us to best describe him as an “Urban Wizard“.

The game begins on the streets of Shibuya, where a mysterious fog rolls has claimed the lives of hundreds (if not thousands) of mortals in an event dubbed “The Mass Vanishing”. With his hand, Akito aspires to find out what caused the vanishing and to check in on his sick sister, Mari, who’s currently in the nearby hospital. Of course, nothing is ever simple. Akito will need to face a mysterious, masked man who calls himself, Hannya. This fellow is responsible for creating all of those malevolent forces, from summoning evil spirits to sealing others away in cages across the city.

The creators were inspired by Japanese culture, as well as its folklore and urban legends. One example features the Kuchisake-Onna (slit-faced woman), a supernatural figure from Japanese urban legend. In this spooky scenario, the Kuchisake-Onna will ask you a trick question, which will result in her butchering you either way.

Aside from Japan’s rich folklore, you’ll also explore serious themes such as grief and what people will do to reunite with their lost ones or pull a loved one back from the brink of death. But with a dash of vengeance in for good measure.

A very important feature that has been championed by fans all over is how pet-friendly the game is. There’s a plethora of cute cats and dogs you can pet, and that’ll even help guide you in the right direction as you explore Tokyo’s dark alleyways and towering cityscapes. In a very Elder Scrolls-esque type situation, you’ll see cats manning storefronts, selling you wares like the Khajiit merchants you’ll catch touring Skyrim.

Gameplay-wise, reviews have been mixed, with a few remarking that the combat is pretty weak. AI opponents prefer to circle around you or outright attack and if you’re ever outnumbered, then they’ll only attack you one at a time.

While that sounds pretty repetitive (unless you’re one of those people who “play for story”), the game includes four difficulty modes for you to choose from. So while Ghostwire: Tokyo may not force you to re-strategise in every fight, you’ll at least have the option to face a harder slog.

However, in Ruby’s glowing recommendation of the game, she has this to say:

“Ghostwire: Tokyo is a visually beautiful ode to the streets of Tokyo with the constant vibe of potential doom around the corner of every narrow alley. The critters you meet along the way are a sweet little treat, and the Visitors manage to feel both out of place and like they belong.”

You can pick up a PS5 copy of Ghostwire: Tokyo here for $49 here from Amazon Australia.

