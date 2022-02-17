Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Kirby And The Forgotten Land In Australia

Everybody’s favourite pink amorphous blob is back and better than ever. As we prepare for the 30th anniversary of Kirby this year, we get to celebrate in the best way ever: with a brand new entry in the beloved series. If you want to know where you can find a copy of Kirby and the Forgotten Land on Nintendo Switch for cheap in Australia ahead of its release date on March 25, read on.

In Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the titular character washes up on what appears to be a deserted land, where civilisation and nature have become entangled. You’ll join Kirby as he explores this mysterious world, jam-packed with new and familiar faces, such as the fox-like creatures called Garlfi and Waddle Dees. Along your adventure, you’ll encounter The Beast Pack, who have captured the Waddle Dees, it’s up to you to free them using Kirby’s various new abilities.

Ever since the Nintendo Direct on February 10, fans have been buzzing about Kirby’s new Mouthful Mode, which is the stuff memes that are made of. While that may be the most exciting feature we’re looking forward to at the moment, there’s more.

Nintendo has blessed Kirby with a bunch of exciting new abilities that can all be utilised through the use of snazzy hats. Kirby has the option to don a tiara, a hard hat with a drill and one that looks like Link’s cap from Legend of Zelda to fight and make his way through the Forbidden Land. They even gave our little pink guy a gun!

Where can you get Kirby and the Forgotten Land for cheap?

While Kirby and the Forgotten Land is selling for a RRP of $79.95, it appears that most Australian retailers have price matched each other down to $69, including Amazon Australia, Kogan and Catch to name a few.

Overall, you can find the cheapest copy at The Gamesmen for $68 while the most expensive copy is currently at EB Games for $79.95. Of course, if you do prefer to shop at EB Games, you can always ask to price match if you have a JB Hi-Fi, Big W or Target nearby.

If you’re a fan of pre-order goodies, then you’ll probably want to pre-order from either The Gamesmen or EB Games. Both retailers are offering three 5 x 5-inch prints as a pre-order bonus.

Here’s where you can pick up a copy of Kirby and the Forgotten Land in Australia:

The release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land in Australia will be on March 25, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

