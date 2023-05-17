Take This! The Legend Of Zelda Manga Box Set Is On Sale

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Published 1 hour ago: May 17, 2023 at 3:11 pm -
Image: Viz Media
I don’t know if you’ve been keeping up with the news, but a new Legend of Zelda game was released recently. If you’re suffering from an acute case of Hyrule Fever and are looking for a cure, I’d highly recommend checking out the fantastic Legend of Zelda manga adaptations – especially since a box set collection is currently on sale.

The 10-volume Legend of Zelda set is currently on sale for $85.95 – down from $125 – and includes manga adaptations for:

  • Ocarina of Time (Parts 1 and 2)
  • Majora’s Mask
  • Four Swords (Parts 1 and 2)
  • Oracle of Seasons 
  • Oracle of Ages
  • The Minish Cap
  • A Link to the Past
  • Phantom Hourglass

That’s a pretty good bundle deal for some incredibly fun adventure comics. Even if you’ve never played all of these Zelda games, there’s a lot to enjoy. It makes for a great gift too.

Created by Akira Himekawa (a pen name for an art duo), the manga are loose adaptations of the respective games and while they share a lot of similar plot beats, Himekawa does throw in some changes here and there. There are a few manga-only characters sprinkled throughout, while Majora’s Mask features a short origin story of Majora and the creation of the titular mask.

Image: Viz Media

What’s most impressive about this series is the versatility of Himekawa’s art. Their ability to switch from the more realistic designs of something like Ocarina of Time to the cartoony aesthetic of Minish Cap, while still maintaining a style that is clearly theirs is very impressive. That’s no easy feat.

The team also did an 11-volume adaptation of Twilight Princess which is quite excellent. If you like what Himekawa does with Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, I’d recommend picking up Twilight Princess. I’m not sure why, but Himekawa never did a manga for Link’s Awakening or Wind Waker (the latter is confusing considering they did a manga for the sequel, Phantom Hourglass).

You can pick up the The Legend of Zelda manga box set on sale here.

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

