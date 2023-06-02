The New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Art Book Is Thwippin’ Cheap

After much anticipation, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally swung into theatres. And if this first wave of reviews and reactions is anything to go by, it’ll surely be one of the best movies of the year. If you’ve already managed to see Across the Spider-Verse or are about to hop on the hype train, we have some good news and bad news.

The good news is that you can currently pick up a preorder for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie with a 25 per cent off discount. So you can grab it for $52.51, instead of $70. The bad news is you’ll have to wait until early September for the thing to arrive.

Some additional bad news: it doesn’t look like the publisher has released much in the way of details or preview images for the book ahead of its publication (we assume to avoid any potential spoilers for the very new movie). There’s the cover and that’s about it. Now I totally understand why you might want to wait to see what’s in the book, but if the previous art book for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is anything to go by, then there’s a lot to look forward to.

If you don’t already own a copy, I’ve highly recommended Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie: Book for Your Shelf or Coffee Table before and I’ll gladly do it again. Into the Spider-Verse was praised for its unique aesthetic, and the art book goes into detail about how they reached it, covering everything from its stunning backgrounds to the different ideations of character designs and storyboards for a few sequences.

The film’s production team also provides a running commentary, where they explain a lot of the film’s design choices. It’s a fantastic look behind the scenes. If you’re someone who studies animation, either as a fan or in a professional capacity, there’s a lot to gain from this art book.

If you’ve ever found yourself chomping a cigar and pounding your fists on your desk while demanding to see pictures of Spider-Man, then this is the art book for you. And if this new Spider-Verse art book is half as good as the previous one, then I reckon we can expect something amazing.

A preorder for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie is available here. The art book for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also available on sale here (now $48.16, down from $59.99).