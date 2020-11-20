See Games Differently

Black Friday 2020: Amazon’s Best Early Bird Gaming & Hardware Deals

While Black Friday 2020 doesn’t officially start until November 27, Amazon’s Black Friday sales have already kicked off with some early bird deals on a range of gaming tech and hardware. There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and internal storage – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your PC, or have been thinking about building a new one from scratch, there’s some great bargains to be had on products from brands like Samsung, Logitech and Razer.

If you’re in the market for some external storage to transfer your PS4 games to your PS5, there are some nice deals going on SanDisk’s portable SSDs

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Playstation deals

You can get PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships for $59.95 which is $20 off regular RRP.

Razer deals

Crucial deals

Logitech deals

SanDisk deals

Bowers & Wilkins deals

Samsung deals

BenQ deals

Corsair deals

Stay tuned for more deals as they go live on Amazon, and check out the rest of our Black Friday deals round-ups here.

    • I feel the same way. I really don’t want to support Amazon just to get some better deals on a game, the horror stories of their working conditions would always be at the back of my mind while playing any game I got from them.

      • Yesterday my foster dog found my sunset orange PS4 controller and turned it into fragments. This is coming at the perfect time!

        On a side note, I had no idea how emotionally attached I was to that controller. Was terrible finding it like that. She’d chewed the joysticks and shoulder buttons completely off!

          • Yeah. The one we had before this pissed EVERYWHERE. We have just renovated our house. Everything was perfect! But we loved him and were still really sad to see him go.

            This one right now however? Not so much. She’s destroyed too many of my things.

            We had a cat a few years ago that would only shit on pillows. As in, the pillows we sleep on. We couldn’t keep it long, it was just too traumatised by whatever it had been through.

  • Can Kotaku please stop pretending paid advertising is content.
    This past week there have been non-stop “articles” about Amazon XYZ and each one is nothing more than a paragraph about a deal they are running and a link.

    If Kotaku is going to run advertisements in their article feed can it be flagged as such. The internet is already full of ads, we don’t need gorilla adverts.

  • Finally bit the bullet on the xbox one x deal. After selling my og xbox with kinect i am hoping that I will essentially have bought it for under $300. Can’t argue with that price.

    • Had one for a while (and also have a HTC Vive) – the first few times you play it, it’s pretty cool, but then it’s just an annoyance to set up. Doesn’t seem like anyone really knows what to do with it yet.

    • I love mine. There are some fantastic games on there, and at the discounted price, it’s a bargain! Wipeout, RE7, Beat Saber, Tetris Effect, Astro Bot, GT Sport, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, there are tons. Visually things can be a mixed bag, but the experience of being ‘in’ the worlds more than makes up for it. It’s a totally different gaming experience and worth the price of admission.

    • I bought a PS VR about 4 mnths ago but swelled my PSVR game collection with lots of cheap $5-15 games from the US PSN store.. if you’ve only got a couple of games it’s boring.. but have some variety and it’s cool imho. Also I’ve been using the PSVR on my PC – so longevity over just PS4 usage

    • I’m a yes. The PSVR scene is pretty mature, and any concerns you might have with the resolution or the fact that it is not the latest VR product out there, are completely counterbalanced by the fact that some excellent PSVR games are out there, which is very different from the situation at launch. And most of these games are regularly discounted on the store. Expect to pay no more than $30 for an A release – with many good PSVR games regularly discounted to <$15.

      There are some gems that will keep you in PSVR forever – provided you like the genre. No Man’s Sky, for example, in VR, is so engrossing, especially with the recent updates, and considering the price of the game is about $20 on the street, is an absolute reason to buy PSVR, if you like that sort of thing.

      So it really depends on whether you really like the VR games which are on it; stuff like Moss, Tetris Effect, Blood and Truth, Beat Sabre, Accounting Plus – at Black Friday Prices for the VR headset, I’d say absolutely YES. If you’re concerned, maybe read the game reviews first. If you like the sound of the review, you will like the experience even more.

    • Most indies on the Switch are a few GB at most, plenty are under 1GB. It is actually a ton of space given that the platform has very few of the 30GB-40GB-50GB installs that other consoles and PC has.

      • Yeah I’ve long since filled up a 200GB card on Switch, having to delete games regularly. 400GB is the way to go if you’re 100% digital.

        • Yep i have to agree – my 200gb card was full some time ago and i switched to a 400gb.
          The game sizes are getting quite large now (well for the switch)

  • Switch console flash deal is sold out now and is $389. You can join a wait list but I have no real Idea as to what that means really.

  • Order a bunch of stuff yesterday, arrived this morning. No joke. Two boxes full of a lot of booty from the above list. I love the future.

  • Did you really need to re-post this2018 article rather than starting a new one???

    Also $2k for a keyboard! Yeouch!

    Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard – now $2228.63

    you added an extra 2

