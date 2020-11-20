Black Friday 2020: Amazon’s Best Early Bird Gaming & Hardware Deals

While Black Friday 2020 doesn’t officially start until November 27, Amazon’s Black Friday sales have already kicked off with some early bird deals on a range of gaming tech and hardware. There’s a pretty wide variety of bargains on offer – from keyboards to gaming mice to cases and internal storage – the chances of you finding something you might need are pretty good.

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your PC, or have been thinking about building a new one from scratch, there’s some great bargains to be had on products from brands like Samsung, Logitech and Razer.

If you’re in the market for some external storage to transfer your PS4 games to your PS5, there are some nice deals going on SanDisk’s portable SSDs

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Playstation deals

You can get PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships for $59.95 which is $20 off regular RRP.

Razer deals

Crucial deals

Logitech deals

SanDisk deals

Bowers & Wilkins deals

Samsung deals

BenQ deals

Corsair deals

Stay tuned for more deals as they go live on Amazon, and check out the rest of our Black Friday deals round-ups here.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.