Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of New Pokemon Snap In Australia

A sequel for Pokemon Snap has a been a long time coming – 22 years, to be exact. Announced in June of last year, this follow up to the classic Nintendo 64 game, aptly titled New Pokemon Snap, is set to be released on April 30.

For those not in the know, New Pokemon Snap is an on-rails shooter where your tasked with travelling through various environments of the Lental region while taking as many Pokemon photos as possible. Sensing our growing hype, Nintendo released a huge gameplay trailer for the Switch game last week, showing off a lot of the new features. The end of the month couldn’t come quicker.

If you’re looking to pre-order a copy of New Pokemon Snap with a nice discount thrown on top, there are few options for snapping up a cheap copy of this Nintendo Switch game in Australia.

Where can you grab a cheap copy of New Pokemon Snap?

At full price, a copy of New Pokemon Snap will set you back $79.95. At the time of writing this round up, Mighty Ape currently has the cheapest copy on offer at $67. However, this doesn’t factor in the cost of delivery.

After Mighty Ape, Amazon has the second cheapest price at $68. The massive online retailer also offers free delivery for any orders over $39, which means you’ll only be paying $68. If you pre-order now, you’ll pay whatever the lowest price for the game is between now and release.

After that, JB Hi-Fi, Big Wand Kogan all offer the same discount price of $69. You can get free shipping via Kogan if you sign up for its First service, which also has a free 14-day trial.

Here are the best options for grabbing a cheap pre-order of this Nintendo Switch game ahead of its April 30 release:

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest reviews, guides and info about the game.