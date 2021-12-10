Win The Heart Of Every Nintendo Fan With These Christmas Gift Ideas

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Looking for a Nintendo-themed Christmas gift that isn’t a Nintendo Switch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Nintendo have been busy releasing a hoard of new games, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Mario Party Superstars and Monster Hunter Rise. And next year, we’ve got a whole lot more to look forward to.

To tide over your Nintendo-loving friend until those new releases hit shelves, we’ve handpicked a bunch of gifts they’re sure to have on this year’s wishlist.

The dreaded Joy-Con drift is a real bitch. While you can go to the trouble of sending them back to Nintendo to get them fixed or sub in a wireless Pro controller, sometimes upgrading to a new pair of Joy-Cons is the easiest strategy. While Joy-Cons are typically not cheap, they do come in a variety of colours with special editions emerging in tandem with new game titles.

This Legend of Zelda pair would be a great gift for any Link-lover, where the right controller functions as your “Master Sword” and the left acts as your “Hylian Shield”.

You can shop yours here for $119. If you’re not into Zelda, then feel free to check out these Fortnite ones here for $109.

We’re not really sure what happens when you mix Animal Crossing (a.k.a the most wholesome game on the planet) with Monopoly, the board game that can drive a wedge between even the chummiest of families. However, they do have one thing in common: capitalism.

You play as one of four available villagers and traverse around the board, collecting resources as you go. One thing’s for certain: the bank of Tom Nook is bound to play a big, testing part.

Shop Animal Crossing Monopoly here for $50.29 (down from $52.99).

Do they love Nintendo? Do they love LEGO? Are they a retro gamer?

If you answered yes to all of the above, then this is sure to be a winner for your giftee this Christmas. This LEGO model bears a shockingly accurate resemblance to the original NES system from its game pak cartridge right down to the console itself. Once built, you can even insert the cartridge into the console and pretend to move 8-bit Mario behind the retro-themed TV.

Shop the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System as a gift for your friend here for $368.95.

If they’re a Pokemon fan and they haven’t picked themselves up a copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, then someone ought to do it and that someone ought to be you.

Travel back to the Sinnoh region in this adorably chibi-style remake of the fourth generation game. Reunite with either Piplup, Chimchar or Turtwig and battle Team Galactic as you journey to become the next champion of the Pokemon League. Don’t forget to crush Cynthia on your way there, especially that meddling Garchomp of hers.

Grab your copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond here for $69 or Pokemon Shining Pearl here for $68. Alternatively, if you’d like to treat your friend to both, the dual pack is available here for $149.95.

Unless you mosey on down to your nearest Go-Kart race track, this is the closest you’re going to get to real-life Mario Kart.

Mario Kart Live is exactly what it looks like. You create a “home circuit” full of tracks and obstacles you assemble, then zoom around the house with your Mario (or Luigi) racer using your Nintendo Switch. The package comes with a cluster of cardboard gates to make your set up look as close to the real deal as possible and is perfect for kids and adults alike. This game is best played with a group of up to four friends, so make sure you grab one for all of your gamer mates this Christmas.

Shop it here for $129 (down from $149.95).

“On my business card, I am a corporate president. In my mind, I am a game developer. But in my heart, I am a gamer.”

Diehard Nintendo fans will enjoy this book from the company’s legendary CEO, Satoru Iwata (rest in peace) as a Christmas gift. This stunning hardcover edition details Iwata’s graduation from the Tokyo Institute of Technology to becoming president of Nintendo in 2002. It goes over his history as a developer, where he helped create the games you love today including Kirby’s Dream Land, Super Smash Bros. and Earthbound to name a few.

Get your copy of Ask Iwata here for $23.99.

Nintendo Switch Skin — from $11.42

Looking for a way to set your Nintendo Switch apart from the rest? If you don’t want to go to the trouble of taking apart your Switch to install some protective plates or drop $100+ on a new pair of Joy-Cons, skins are a cheap alternative.

This Christmas, turn to some of these Nintendo Switch skins as an easy stocking stuffer for a friend.

Some of our favourites are:

Gift this to a friend to help them relive the nostalgia of the original Legend of Zelda games with this retro Game & Watch console. This old-school handheld system contains the three iconic classics and is a celebration of the last 35 years of defending Hyrule.

You can get one here as a gift for a Zelda-obsessed friend here for $79.

Move over Pop! Vinyl, you guys are old news. Nanoblocks have teamed up with Pokemon to create fun, DIY models of your favourite starters. With some Blu-Tak, they’re the perfect decor for your study desk, computer monitor or window sill. This Cyndaquil, Chikorita and Pichu set is available here for $61.42 but if you’d prefer a different set of characters, check out the ones we’ve rounded up below that should arrive in time for Christmas:

You can check out more of Kotaku Australia’s Christmas gift ideas here.