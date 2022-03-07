Listen Up: The PS5 Headset Is Currently 25% Off

While getting your hands on the console itself is like pulling teeth, thankfully, picking up anything related to the PlayStation 5 is much easier to manage.

If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a PS5, you’ve no doubt familiarised yourself with its many next-gen features, such as the Tempest AudioTech, which helps to create immersive 3D surround sound.

If you’re looking to take full advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, here’s everywhere you can snag Sony’s official headset with a nice discount.

Do you need the PS5 headset for 3D sound?

No, you don’t. However, while any pair of compatible headphones will let you experience the PS5’s immersive sound tech, Sony’s official headset is “engineered to take full advantage of PS5’s 3D Audio capabilities“. The Pulse 3D headset connects to your PS5 wirelessly via a dongle with a playtime of around 12 hours, or by plugging it directly into the DualSense controller’s 3.5mm audio jack.

This 3D audio feature was initially only available through a PS5-compatible headset, but a firmware update from last September has extended its support to include built-in TV speakers.

If you do pick up the wireless PS5 headset, don’t forget to customise your 3D Audio Profile too.

Where can you get a PS5 Pulse 3D headset for cheap?

Unlike its parent console, the Pulse 3D headset isn’t too difficult to find. Originally, it was only available in white, but Sony has since released a Midnight Black version. Regardless of which colour you favour, the headset retails for $159.95.

In terms of cheapest prices, Amazon Australia is currently selling the white PS5 headset for $117.86, while Mwave has it listed for $139. If your PS5 aesthetic is none more black and you’re looking to match your headset with your Dualsense controller and console faceplates, the cheapest place that you can pick up the Midnight Black headset from is Amazon Australia, which has it for $117.86.

That 26% discount is one of the lowest we’ve seen for the Pulse 3D headset, especially the Midnight Black version. So if you’re one of those people who wait for price drops to drop further, we can’t see this getting much lower, outside of some big sale event.

You’ll want to act quick because this Amazon offer is only available until 11:59pm, March 8.