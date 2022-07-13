The Best Board Game Deals That Are Still Running For Amazon Prime Day

It’s not hard to fall in love with board games, especially when you’ve got a few hours to kill and a bunch of friends on hand. Whether its as a treat to spice up the midweek slog or to kill time on a Friday night, you’re bound to have bundles of fun. With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, now’s a good time to add to your board game collection with up to 50% off across board, tabletop and card games galore.

This Prime Day, there’s a bunch of ripper deals on award-winning board games including hits like Wingspan and the too-close-to-home flu simulator Pandemic.

Here’s every board game Kotaku Australia recommends picking up in the latest Prime Day sale.

This is a board game we literally can’t stop thinking about. It’s similar to other game night favourites such as Werewolf as well as Dungeons & Dragons but with a hint of Cluedo.

In this spooky co-op, you and the other players will place tile by tile down and explore the ever-changing house on the hill in the first phase. But in the second phase, known as “the Haunt”, one player will become the traitor and set about trying to kill off all of the other players with their monster army.

If it sounds like a bit much, don’t worry because while it might seem like there’s a lot involved at first, it’s surprisingly easy to master once you get playing.

Shop it here for $40.12 (down from $84.99).

This atrociously expensive board game is bucket loads of fun. There’s a lot of lovingly created figurines that will have you and your friends marvelling at the details before you’ve even set up the board. Those who enjoy Dungeons & Dragon or just love RPGs in general will get a real kick out of this game.

This game is designed for 2 to 5 players and requires one player to act as the evil sorcerer, Zargon, while the other players assume the roles of either a barbarian, dwarf, elf or wizard. From there, you’ll play one of 14 quests that are described in detail in the handbook.

Seasoned Dungeons & Dragons players will appreciate its detailed, set-up heavy and narratively-dense play style.

Shop it here for $200.98 (down from $259).

What if we played Catan, except we rode on the backs of boars and built mech tanks? That’s what it looks like when you first unpack Scythe, an engine building-style board game that requires you to unleash mechanical monstrosities on your opponents… er, we mean friends.

Scythe is set in alternate 1920s Europa in a capitalistic city-state known as The Factory. To win, you’ll need to complete six achievements by building the most efficient machine that can achieve the four Es: Explore, Expand, Exploit and Exterminate. Sounds like a great time to us.

Shop it here for $83.97 (down from $139.95).

Every day, Gloomhaven gets a little bit cheaper and a little bit more tempting. If you’ve been on the fence about investing in this absolute monster of a game, this Amazon Prime Day might be the time to make the leap.

At $162, Gloomhaven is almost reasonably priced now. For the amount of adventuring, RPG-ing and character building you get, that price is absolutely justifiable. While you will need to invest a significant amount of time into learning how to play and actually getting on with your mates, it’s well worth the effort in this deeply-rewarding game.

You can also grab the smaller Jaws of the Lion Gloomhaven spin-off for $65 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Shop Gloomhaven here for $162 (down from $280.82).

This isn’t actually a Prime Day deal, but it might as well be. The phenomenal Wingspan is currently going for $60 on Amazon, for a total savings of about $49 so if you haven’t dived in with this game before, the price is right to start now.

Not only is it backed by incredible watercolour art, it’s also one of the most relaxing strategy games around. Play powerful bird cards, lay eggs and keep your flock fed. It’s all wholesome good fun in Wingspan.

Plus, the whole package is just so cute. Well-designed board games are a real treat.

Shop it here for $60 (down from $109.95)

If you didn’t know, we’re almost (kinda?) through a global pandemic. That being the case, you may not want to play a board game about trying to survive a fictional one… but it really is a great board game.

Pandemic is set in a world where a deadly virus has begun to take over humanity, and you are the key to stopping it.

As deadly diseases spread across the globe, it’ll be your job to find individual cures and save humanity before time runs out. Sure, there’s some wild parallels with real life right now but it’s still an excellent, very fun game for a spot of escapism.

Shop it here for $33.59 (down from $65).

Carcasonne is a game all about building out your land, placing meeples and creating a thriving economy. It’s also about winning, and doing it in style. As you build up your kingdom during gameplay, you’ll attempt to create prosperity and protect your people by establishing sprawling cities in the countryside.

But beware — Carcassone can be very cutthroat and if you’re working with wily players or somebody with more experience, your towns will suffer.

As you complete locations and grow your followers you’ll score greater points, but it’s easy to lose if you put a foot wrong. Careful planning is key in this fast-paced city-building adventure.

Shop it here for $44.80 (down from $60).

