See Games Differently

Here Are The Best Prime Deals For The Xbox One and Series X

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 33 mins ago: July 12, 2022 at 10:05 am -
Filed to:amazon
amazon prime dayamazon prime day 2022dealsprime dayprime day 2022Xboxxbox one
Here Are The Best Prime Deals For The Xbox One and Series X
Image: Ubisoft
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If the Xbox One or Series X is your console of choice, there are a few decent game deals going on during Amazon Prime Day 2022. To help you get straight to the best Xbox One and Series X deals during the massive sale, we’ve already sorted through everything for you.

You do need to be Amazon Prime member if you want to pick up any of these deals you, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already).

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for Xbox games

amazon prime day xbox far cry 6
Image: Ubisoft

There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name Xbox One and Series X games titles on sale, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great titles to bulk up your ever-growing shame pile.

Some of the discounted titles include:

Want more Prime Day deals?

Check out more Amazon Prime Day 2022 roundups below:

Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here on Kotaku.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.