Here Are The Best Prime Deals For The Xbox One and Series X

If the Xbox One or Series X is your console of choice, there are a few decent game deals going on during Amazon Prime Day 2022. To help you get straight to the best Xbox One and Series X deals during the massive sale, we’ve already sorted through everything for you.
You do need to be Amazon Prime member if you want to pick up any of these deals you, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already).
The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals for Xbox games
There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name Xbox One and Series X games titles on sale, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great titles to bulk up your ever-growing shame pile.
Some of the discounted titles include:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Edition – now $29.95 (down from $69)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – now $57 (down from $79)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Deluxe Edition – now $71.10 (down from $119.95)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – now $36.95 (down from $69.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $34 (down from $99.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- GRID Legends – now $29.95 (down from $99.99)
- Hades – now $25.90 (down from $49.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $19.98 (down from $69.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $57.90 (down from $89.95)
- Madden NFL 22 – now $14.95 (down from $59.95)
- Madden NFL 22 (XSX) – now $14.95 (down from $59.95)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition – now $28 (down from $59)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – now $36 (down from $49.95)
- The Quarry – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- The Quarry (XSX) – now $69.30 (down from $109.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Riders Republic – now $29.95 (down from $99.95)
- Ty the Tasmanian Tiger HD – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Watch Dogs Legion – now $9.98 (down from $49.95)
- WWE 2K22 – now $47 (down from $99.95)
- WWE 2K22 (XSX) – now $57.60 (down from $109.95)
Want more Prime Day deals?
Check out more Amazon Prime Day 2022 roundups below:
Check out all of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals here on Kotaku.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in