You Can Now Preorder A PSVR 2 In Australia, If You’re Feeling Flush With Cash

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve been studiously saving your pennies in the weeks since its release date announcement, you can now go forth and preorder a PSVR 2 in Australia.

As spotted by our mates at Press Start Australia, preorders on both the standard and Horizon: Call of the Mountain bundle went live this morning at retailers around the nation.

As we know, the PSVR 2 is a pricey boy. But as a public service (and because launch stock will likely wind up pretty limited), we’ve rounded up all the places we know of where you can throw down a PSVR 2 preorder in alphabetical order.

Amazon

Note: Amazon had links to both bundles but they now appear to be down, and may have sold out immediately. We’ll update this piece with fresh links as soon as they come up again.

Big W

EB Games

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

Sony Store

Good luck, bargain hunters. May the Stock Availability gods smile upon your PSVR 2 preorder. PlayStation’s latest VR headset launches February 23, 2023, so you’ve still got some time to pay it before it launches. If you’re looking for games to play on it once it arrives, you’ll be glad to know that No Man’s Sky‘s VR update will arrive in time for the PSVR 2’s launch in February.