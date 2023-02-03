Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor In Australia

Jedi Knight Cal Kestis is back. Earlier this year, we were given a brief glimpse of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order, with a teaser trailer that showed off a fight with a hooded figure, Cal losing his lightsaber and someone in a bacta tank.

We were recently given a better look at the highly-anticipated sequel with a trailer that premiered during last year’s Game Awards. This trailer gave us our first look at Survivor‘s gameplay, with footage of Cal riding a few animals while also fighting various stormtroopers, droids and bounty hunters. We also got a better look at the mysterious tank man, who seems to have been soaking in there for a while.

The game takes place about five years after Jedi: Fallen Order, which is roughly around the same time as the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Is there a chance we’ll get a Kenobi cameo? It’s Star Wars, so yeah, probably.

The game’s release date is surprisingly not that far away – it was due to launch on 17 March, but has since been pushed back to 28 April. Ahead of its launch, we’ve rounded up everywhere you can snag a cheap copy of the standard and deluxe editions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in Australia.

Where can you get Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for cheap?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to retail at $109.95, but it looks like Amazon Australia currently has the cheapest PS5 and Xbox copies of the game at $79.99. JB Hi-Fi is second at $84.

If you’re looking to pick up the title for PC, Amazon has it for $74.99, while JB Hi-Fi and Big W are listing Jedi: Survivor for $79.

If you preorder the game, you’ll also score a bonus “Jedi Survival” cosmetic pack. This includes a costume based on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s outfit from his recent Disney+ series, along with Obi-Wan’s lightsaber hilt and blaster.

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PS5

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X/S

Cheapest copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for PC

Where to find Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for cheap in Australia

Do you enjoy fun skins that make you go “haha, I remember that!” Then you’re going to love the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Survivor.

Retailing at $119.95, the Deluxe Edition includes two cosmetic packs. The “Galactic Hero” pack includes a Han Solo-inspired outfit, a rugged skin for BD-1 and a DL-44 blaster. The “New Hero” pack has a Luke Skywalker-inspired outfit, an R2-D2-inspired skin for BD-1 and a lightsaber that combines elements from all of Luke’s lightsabers.

As far as cheapest copies go, Amazon Australia has the PS5 and Xbox copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition for $98 and $104.99, respectively.

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for PS5

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X/S

Cheapest copies of the Deluxe Edition for PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in Australia with a release date of 28 April.